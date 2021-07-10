‘Black Widow’ premieres, and Hollywood holds its breath

(Bloomberg) – The Walt Disney Co. will release its latest Marvel movie, “Black Widow,” in theaters and for purchase online this Friday, and its performance will tell a lot about the prospects for the 70 movies that the studios stored during the pandemic, as well as the future of movie blockbusters.

The first international screenings of “Black Widow” raised US $ 4.9 million, Disney said on Thursday, managing to position itself as one of the most important premieres in the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic.

The big-budget action film, the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released in two years, stars Scarlett Johansson. She is a Russian-born superhero, former KGB assassin and founding member of the Avengers, which has become one of the highest-grossing franchises in history.

With movies like this, Disney, and Hollywood have a lot at stake. The movie industry, which has grappled with a host of problems since the pandemic closed theaters around the world, desperately needs fans to come back and feel safe. Meanwhile, movie studios need to know how much an online purchase option influences box office revenue and whether the revenue is enough to make those releases worthwhile.

Disney’s distribution strategy stands in stark contrast to Universal Pictures’ handling of its great summer movie, “F9: The Fast Saga.” On June 25, the Comcast Corp. studio division decided to make the film available only in theaters, and it grossed $ 70 million domestically in its opening weekend, a record during the pandemic. “Black Widow” will be the perfect testament to the blend of streaming and cinema given that it’s the kind of effects-laden franchise film that would normally be a business hit.

Read more

If the movie didn’t live up to expectations, it would send shivers down the industry. Theaters would be inclined to blame the online release on stealing customers. Managers of big studio budgets could face questions about whether super-expensive action sagas made for the big screen are still worth the investment.

“If ‘Black Widow’ beats ‘F9’ at the theatrical box office, Disney’s strategy will be justified,” said Joe Pichirallo, a film professor at New York University and a former studio executive. “If ‘Black Widow’ makes less than ‘F9’, there will be those who, the chains of cinemas, will blame the transmission by streaming.”

Right now, everything seems to indicate that Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff character will surpass Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious team. The Marvel movie garnered an 82% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Ticket-buying site Fandango said advance sales are the highest so far this year.

An independent firm that studios use to estimate opening numbers has suggested that “Black Widow” will raise between $ 80 and $ 90 million in North American sales in its opening weekend. Disney executives said privately they would be happy with just over $ 70 million. Boxoffice Pro, another estimator, puts the weekend’s gross value at $ 110 million. The movie cost about $ 200 million, plus tens of millions more in marketing, and ticket revenue is roughly halved with theaters.

A $ 70 million debut would rank “Black Widow” 20th among Marvel premieres and not even in the top 100 among all films, underscoring the challenge for Disney and theaters during the pandemic. Even with some movies, like “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong, ”which produced encouraging numbers, total US ticket sales through last week were still 38% down from a year earlier.

Original Note: ‘Black Widow’ Debuts – and Hollywood Holds Its Breath (1)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP