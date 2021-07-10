Black Widow post-credit scene: explanation and importance

What does the post-credits scene of “Black Widow” mean? This is what many wonder after seeing the movie. The post-credit scenes of Marvel series and movies tend to set the stage for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this time it is no wonder.

The latest MCU adventure includes a final scene with which they once again lay the foundations of what Marvel may have in store. Let’s analyze it and see what it means for the future.

At what point in time is the scene located?

The movie “Black Widow” has flashbacks set in the 90s to tell the childhood of Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh), and then move the main action of the film to 2016, presumably a few days immediately after it was seen. in “Captain America: Civil War.” The film ends with Natasha, now sporting the blonde mane from “Avengers: Infinity War,” heading in a newly acquired quinjet thanks to Mason to help free her friends from The Raft, adding another nuance to the ending that we saw in “Captain America: Civil War ”.

However, the end credits scene moves to the present of the MCU, to 2023, where Yelena visits Natasha’s tombstone on which we see inscribed the words, in English, “Sister Daughter Avenging”, which is really an empty tomb. However, his quiet moment of pain is interrupted by the Appearance of Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

We know this character from the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, because we saw her in the fifth episode comforting a downcast John Walker (Wyatt Russell) before promising to get in touch with him. In the Black Widow sequence, it is clear that she is already working with Yelena, who reminds Valentina not to bother her on vacation before demanding a raise. Valentina agrees, assuring Yelena that she will earn one with her next objective. “Maybe you’d like a chance with the man responsible for your sister’s death,” says Valentina before showing a photo of Hawkeye.

It would be difficult to pin down whether Valentina’s conversation with Yelena takes place before or after the meeting with Walker if it weren’t for the fact that Louis-Dreyfus was known to originally debut in “Black Widow.” That was before COVID-19 caused Disney to delay the release of the film three times, from the original date of May 1, 2020 to finally July 9, 2021. The first Disney + series slipped into that hole. from Marvel Studios, “WandaVision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Loki,” currently on air.

Therefore, it would be logical to think that this scene takes place before that seen in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Now it is not so clear how long after.

Because it is important?

The scene places Clint Barton as the cause of Natasha’s death, something we know is not correct. However, Val makes Yelena believe this. This we leads straight to the “Hawkeye” series, which will premiere on Disney + this fall.

In the series, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will train and pass the baton from Hawkeye to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). It was long ago announced that Florence Pugh would appear on the series as Yelena, but the details of her role were kept under wraps. We now know that she will act as the enemy of the Hawkeye duo, at least in the first place. Maybe once they talk about it, Yelena will come to her senses.

Of course, Yelena has many reasons not to love HawkeyeFrom her unwitting role in Natasha’s death to helping her escape the Red Room to become a hero. But there may be additional reasons why Valentina wants to send Yelena after Hawkeye. Perhaps you want to end everything that once had to do with the Avengers, of which there are not many operative (Iron Man and Black Widow are dead, Captain America is retired and Thor has returned to the cosmos). It remains to be seen if perhaps Yelena can get help from the Red Guardian or the rest of the Widows.

How does the post-credit scene connect with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In the Marvel series, Valentina recruits John Walker to make him a US Agent. In the Marvel movie, it seems that Yelena is already on the payroll as Val’s agent. Is Valentina replicating the same actions that Nick Fury did at the time? I mean, is Val putting together a team?

The information pointing to the debut of the Dark Avengers and / or the Thunderbolts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having US Agent in the MCU, and apparently Yelena as well, hints at the idea of ​​this dark variant of the Avengers. At the same time, steps are being taken to introduce a future generation of heroes in the MCU (Young Avengers), setting up a potential conflict over who will protect the world in the future. Will we perhaps see a Thunderbolts / Dark Avengers against the Young Avengers?

How was the scene shot?

Speaking to GamesRadar + and Total Film, “Black Widow” director Cate Shortland spoke briefly about the cameo, which we remember was going to happen first in the movie to Marvel but then actually ended up appearing first in “Falcon and the Soldier of Ivory ”. Shortland explains that she spoke at the time with the director of the Disney + series, Kari Skogland, about the appearance of the character, although she said that Dreyfus was the one in command when it came to the Countess.

I spoke to the show’s director and we had a conversation, ”says Shortland. But really, when Julia arrived on set, she is everything. She had decided a good part of how she was going to play the character. And it was just about us being there and being witnesses and I wanted his autograph. I am in love with her. I think it’s great. I remember flying in and watching all four seasons of ‘Veep’ and crying with laughter. She is a really beautiful woman.

