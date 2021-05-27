Black Widow: OT Fagbenle talks about the mysterious role he will play – Tomatazos

Marvel Studios is famous for two things: making unheard-of amounts of money and keeping its secrets better than a politician hiding his properties and the existence of his accounts in Andorra. There is very little left until Black Widow is released and we still have no idea who is going to play Taskmaster. We know that he is the villain of the film, but it has not been said which actor will bring him to life on the big screen.

That has been a mystery that has made fans think a lot. Several of them have come to the conclusion that this villain is going to be played by OT Fagbenle. What is officially known is that he will play a character named Rick Mason, who is an old ally of Natasha Romanoff. For those who are not familiar with the comics, in them this character is better known as The Agent. He is a mercenary who has worked for SHIELD The most interesting thing about him is that he is the son of a character that already exists in the MCU: Phineas Mason, also known as Tinkerer. We saw him in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%. It is highly unlikely that both characters are going to have the same relationship in the MCU.

The actor in an interview for The Playlist spoke more about his character. Apparently it will be the equivalent of Q or Alfred for Black Widow. That is, a support character who will give her the artifacts that she uses in her missions. What’s interesting is that he also hinted that he has a dark look that he can’t talk about:

I play this character named Mason. It’s really cool, actually, because you know you always have those characters … like in James Bond you have Q and in Batman I guess you have Alfred, and in some ways I think Mason is that person that help out on Black Widow missions with all that cool shit she needs. But in complete contrast to Q and Alfred, there is some energy between them that you are going to pick up on. Like ‘is it all business or isn’t it? So there is something very funny about that; that kind of dynamic between two characters. I hesitate to say that he is a bit funny. He is a very funny character, but he can also give you the impression that he has a dark side. But yeah, I can’t say too much.

The latter has led several to think that perhaps the actor is implying that his character is indeed Taskmaster. The fact that he has access to his artifacts makes him a possible candidate, especially because of how the character looks in this movie. That said, what he described actually related him to his father in the comics. Tinkerer’s main role in these stories today is to provide artifacts to supervillains who can pay for their services. Did Marvel take this look from Phineas Mason and add it to his son in this movie? What he has said implies that he did and everything he hinted about a dark side could be related to that. It may not be Taskmaster, but it is your gadget vendor. It would make sense. We will have to wait to find out, the good thing is that the movie is already around the corner. In the meantime, here you can read the synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thiller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darkest parts of her story when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past appears. Pursued by a force that will stop for nothing until it is finished with her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from before she became an Avenger.

