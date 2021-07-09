‘Black Widow’ now available on Disney Plus at the same time as in the cinema

Finally the day has come. After endless trailers and previews, Disney has released its new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Black Widow hits theaters today and simultaneously on Disney Plus, so you can see it without leaving home.

The film, starring Scarlett Johansson, is the new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that expands the character of Black Widow that we have seen in other films of the franchise. It is the first great Marvel’s Phase 4 theatrical release after Avengers: Endgame, and it is centered, how could it be otherwise, in the character of Scarlett Johansson in her role as Black Widow.

This premiere is one of the great milestones of Disney within its new strategy that, in recent months, has been focused more on the television section. Series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, which have served as an appetizer for this great premiere. A premiere that today hits theaters around the world at the same time as on Disney Plus.

‘Black Widow’: simultaneous release in cinemas

Black Widow is a kind of prequel to the previous films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, it tells the story of the character before the events of The Avengers, so it is a very interesting way to continue adding content to the franchise without modifying the canonical section of the Avengers:

In Marvel Studios’ fast-paced spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her story when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must confront her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow is directed by Cate shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome), and with Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer in charge of the script. In the cast we find Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, OT Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, Michelle Lee and Shaina West, among others.

You can read our review without spoilers before going to the movies.

