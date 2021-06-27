Black Widow: new trailer shows more of Taskmaster and his army of Black Widows

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, Natasha Romanoff will return with this prequel in the company of some new characters and fans are excited. It has been a while since the last film released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it is time to repair the damage. Through its social networks, the company shares a new advance of Black widow that shows us more about the villain in turn, Taskmaster, and his relentless army of Black Widows. The protagonist has an important challenge ahead of her.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

There are few who agree that the tape of Black widow comes too late to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha Romanoff became the first superwoman of the Avengers but did not gain starring recognition until many years later. Unfortunately, the pandemic came to the world to make things even more difficult, as Black Widow had to reach theaters since last year. The film has not had the opportunity to be present in theaters due to the global health crisis but it will soon arrive to start the new era of the MCU on the big screen. You can see the new trailer, “Control,” below:

On Black widow we will meet Natasha Romanoff’s “family”: Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, a Black Widow who maintains a certain rivalry with her so-called “sister.” Also present will be Melina Vostokoff, another influential and highly skilled Black Widow; and Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Captain America’s Russian counterpart who functions as a kind of comic relief, is also a soldier who has left his best years behind but is coming back for more action. Thanks to the trailers we’ve seen so far we found that the team has great chemistry and organization.

We invite you to read: Black Widow: first reactions compare her to James Bond and Mission Impossible

Black widow It is a long-awaited feminist film. Scarlett Johansson commented to Empire magazine last year that the film supports #MeToo: “I think this movie, in particular, reflects a lot on what is happening with the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement. It would be a huge loss. if we don’t address those things, if this movie doesn’t stand up to them. ” Black Widow’s solo adventure is meant to talk about sensitive issues for women, but to what extent? Marvel Studios is not known for touching sensitive subjects openly and intensely.

Until now it is known that Black widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Endgame. Recall that the character died in Vormir when he offered himself as a sacrifice to obtain the Soul Gem, a fact that caused great sadness among fans of the MCU. But maybe the Black Widow movie hides secrets that even fans of the saga don’t imagine, will Marvel Studios be able to surprise us once again with their adventures? The film will hit theaters and on the Disney Plus platform on July 9.

After Black widow More Marvel premieres await us, here the full list: Eternals, November 5, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, July 9, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022; The marvels, November 11, 2022. For now, Marvel Studios is making the most of its Disney Plus series, which will have a huge impact on movie events and are already making their mark on the television industry. Ready for more trips with superheroes?

You may also be interested in: Scarlett Johansson praises Elizabeth Olsen’s performance in WandaVision