Black Widow: new spot shows Natasha’s childhood and the Red Room program – .

Black Widow is the first film of the new stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a different era that will present us with threats never before seen on the big screen. The premiere for the solo adventure of Black Widow is getting closer and closer and Marvel Studios delights us today with a new trailer. The material now available on the web shows us a little Natasha Romanoff in action, something that we have never observed in the entire history of the MCU. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Black Widow’s life was never simple, we are aware of that from the comics and the MCU made it very clear a few years ago. What we do know is that Natasha, like many women, was part of a project The Red Room, a recruitment, manipulation and entertainment program promoted by the Soviet government to develop elite assassins. Natasha’s younger years were fraught with violence and death, which is why she joined the Avengers to make up for all her failures.

The new TV spot of Black widow shows us more about The Red Room and a look at a Natasha Romanoff in childhood. The character appears to be protecting the little version of Yelena Belova, another protagonist of the new movie, as they try to protect themselves from someone. You can watch the trailer below:

Natasha Romanoff in her childhood years is played by Ever anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson, and at just 13 years old she continues to make her way in the entertainment industry. In mid-March it was confirmed that he will participate in the live-action of Peter Pan with the role of Wendy, a blockbuster that Disney is already planning in detail. For the July 9, date of the premiere of Black widow, will show us a bit of her dramatic abilities as Natasha. Here is the synopsis of the film.

We invite you to read: Loki Presents His Exciting Mid-Season Trailer

In Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, grapples with the darkest parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships they left in their wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow was the first Avenger of the original team developed by the MCU and only until 2021 do we have her solo film, a fact that fans of the saga consider unfair. But better late than never, so very soon we will be able to enjoy a new action movie thanks to Marvel Studios, an adventure that seems to have the same tone observed in Captain America and the Winter Soldier; the first critics are already pointing to it as a mix between James bond Y Mission Impossible. Will it achieve a solid box office performance despite the pandemic and its partial launch on the Disney Plus platform? We will find out in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues to reap success with the premiere of Loki – 96%, the company’s third series on Disney Plus. This science fiction adventure in the company of the God of Lies is proving very attractive to platform users, and it is in charge of expanding the lore of the MCU in an ambitious way, presenting new sections related to the multiverse and throwing promising suggestions in the stories of the future. Without a doubt, the Marvel Studios series are a great success for the company, and the best thing is that they do not need movie theaters to be distributed.

You may also be interested in: Marvel fans think Professor Hulk is no match for the Abomination