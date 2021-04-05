Black Widow: movie chain owners would be furious at Disney for streaming movie

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated films of the moment. Its release date was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic but now we know that it will inevitably hit theaters and Disney Plus on July 9. But not everyone is happy with the circumstances. New information reveals that network owners like AMC could be really furious with the mouse company because it did not grant them the window of exclusivity they have enjoyed for so long with their movies. The pandemic has not yet ceased and these are difficult times for the entertainment industry,

Black widow It should have hit theaters in May 2020, however, in those days the pandemic had already consolidated throughout the world and the chains closed their doors until further notice. This film was one of the most anticipated because it was going to be the triumphant start of phase 4 corresponding to the MCU. As director we have Cate Shortland and in the star role Scarlett Johansson, actress of great fame in Hollywood, partly because of the many films she has made for other studios and partly because she plays the beloved Natasha Romanoff, the first formal superhero in the Marvel Studios universe.

For months it was thought that sooner or later Black Widow would hit theaters, however, the period of time was too long and Disney had no choice but to announce the launch of its product both on the streaming platform and in theaters. The company will place the film in the catalog for a price of almost thirty dollars (a cost that has scandalized social networks a bit but was already observed with the premiere of Mulán in September of last year) and will show it in theaters. Now, new information reveals that the movie chains are once again furious with Disney for the decision it has made.

Adam Aron, head of the AMC movie chain, spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his decision to ban Universal’s films last April, when the studio decided to send several of them direct to streaming.

It is well known that AMC has threatened not to play films if we could not find commercial terms that we consider acceptable. This policy is not directed solely at Universal out of resentment or to be punitive in any way, it also extends to any distributor who unilaterally abandons current window practices without good faith negotiations between us, so that he as a distributor and us as an exhibitor . both benefit and neither is hurt by such changes. Currently, with today’s press commentary, Universal is the only study contemplating a total change to the status quo.

The previous words could refer to Disney and its decisions of the last few months, abandoning the movie chains and leaving its greatest successes in the hands of Disney Plus. The pandemic has damaged the company’s relationships with the theater owners.

Black widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In addition to Yelena Belova we will have Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor), who serve as an old family for our protagonist. It will be interesting to discover the forms of interaction between these superheroes and what they have to offer the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will any of them stay in the series for more than one movie to join the Avengers? A whole new era is beginning for the most passionate fans of Marvel Studios. the future is full of great promise for them.

Meanwhile, the other releases of the following films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been rearranged as follows: Eternals, November 5, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, July 9, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022; Captain Marvel 2, November 11, 2022. Several films from other studios have announced new dates, but the mouse company found in Disney Plus the ideal method to avoid losing the money invested in their productions. ¿Black widow will it become the success you have been waiting for?

