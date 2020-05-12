Share

Although the coronavirus has slowed everything down, new rumors linked to the UCM continue to come to light. Now, it seems that Black Widow will make a participation in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

A couple of weeks ago, Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe should have started with the long-awaited premiere of Black widow. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused this desired launch to be delayed until November. However, a new report reveals that we have not seen all of Scarlett Johansson at UCM so the actress will most likely return for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The series of Disney + starring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan) will follow the aforementioned pair of superheroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Falcon’s decision to accept the final charge as the new Captain America will lead him to discover the true intentions of the United States government and what lies behind the Super Soldier program. Despite the fact that the coronavirus delayed filming of the show, Marvel Studios has not confirmed that the release date scheduled for this summer will change.

As we mentioned above, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier It will be located after the last adventure of the original Avengers coalition, in which Black Widow sacrificed her life to obtain the Soul Stone. This makes it practically impossible for the Russian-bred spy to have any kind of later appearance, however there is no doubt about the capacity of flashbacks and memories never seen before.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered, Scarlett Johansson He has had recent conversations with Marvel Studios, who already want him to be part of another very important Phase 4 project. Yes, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As reported by this media outlet, Kevin Feige’s production team plans that Black widow He has two cameos in the second season of this show, the same ones that we will see in the time he teamed up with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Captain America: Civil War.

In particular, the sources assure that we will see Black Widow and Sam Wilson sharing during a secondary mission that apparently had not been mentioned in that 2016 tape.

