‘Black Widow’: Kevin Feige promises that we will know what happened to Yelena after Thanos’ snap

* This article contains spoilers for the movie ‘Black Widow’ *

Just a few days have passed since the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ and fans are already beginning to ask themselves multiple questions after viewing it. The film is the return of Marvel to theaters after a long period without releasing anything on the big screen and in it we meet again with Natasha Romanoff, the avenger played by Scarlett Johansson. Along with her, the film presents a whole series of secondary characters among which Yelena Belova has unanimously stood outNatasha’s fake sister played by actress Florence Pugh, who has quickly become one of the film’s most beloved characters.

Many have singled out Pugh’s performance as the best of the movie and quickly fans have started to demand more information about this character , whom we meet for the first time at the UCM. Remember that ‘Black Widow’ takes place after the events that occurred in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and links directly to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Because of this, the question of what really happens to Yelena’s character after Thanos’ snap. Taking advantage of the fact that a ‘watch party’ of the film was taking place on Twitter, someone asked about this matter, obtaining an answer from Kevin Feige himself.

You will find out, but not on this Twitter thread. -KF #BlackWidowWatchParty https://t.co/TZxKX0Gws5 ? Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

A user asked if Yelena was turned to dust after Thanos’ snap, to which Feige responded with the following words: “You will find out, but not in this Twitter thread.” The almighty head of Marvel Studios was blunt with his response, while He revealed to us with few words that we would see this question resolved soon, quite possibly in one of the next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In ‘Black Widow’, the character of Yelena seemed to be the perfect replacement to the character of Natasha Romanoff, something about which Florence Pugh herself has spoken recently in a Comicbook interview: “It definitely didn’t feel like a give-up movie when we were shooting it. I think the direction, the sentiment, and the intentions behind it were to really try to make this complicated and painful story. And do it justice, because a lot of fans have been waiting for his film. And I also think a lot of people are going to appreciate this story. “

Yelena’s future

After ‘Black Widow’, we will see the character of Yelena in the Hawkeye series, whose premiere is scheduled for the end of this year. We do not know exactly the implication that this character will have in the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, but we can intuit that it will be quite related to the post-credit scene that we saw in ‘Black Widow’.

This scene featured Yelena visiting the grave of her sister, who sacrificed herself in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. At his side, the character of Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine suddenly appears, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whom we met in the ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​series. This mysterious woman seemed to recruit her with a clear objective: to go for Hawkeye, whom he considered responsible for the death of his sister.

We will see how this scene ties in with this next series And if that is where we will be told what happened to Yelena after Thanos’ click.