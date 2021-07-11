Black Widow: Kevin Feige explained why it is located between Civil War and Infinity War – Tomatazos

Black Widow – 87% have something that sets it apart from all the other MCU movies. It is the only film focused on a character who is already dead. For the same reason, the film could not be located after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The reality is that more than one person imagined that he was going to tell the origin of the character and that perhaps the action was going to take place before his first appearance in this cinematographic universe.

Maybe that would have been the logical thing to do. The most common in superhero movies are origin stories. That said, not because it is common, it should be done ad nauseam. It is interesting that they have decided to place it specifically between Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. In a superficial way it seems like a way to explain the change in the character’s look between the two films, but that would not be reason enough to make a film. It would be the worst possible reason, actually. Do not forget that the end of the film is a kind of prequel to Infinity war.

Before we formulate a thousand theories as to why they chose that precise moment, Kevin Feige had something to say about why they made that decision in a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly. He also talked about why they released it after Infinity Saga if the character was going to be dead by then.

When we were developing the movie, which we already knew was going to be released after Avengers: Endgame, we talked about a few possibilities and a few different ideas. It was always planned as something after Infinity Saga. There is a very specific moment in Civil where Natasha has a conversation with Tony Stark and then she leaves the scene, and then there is a very specific moment in Infinity War where she returns in Edinburgh with Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers. This movie fills the void in a way that not only shows us what she literally did during that time, but also shows us other aspects of her life that were very important in her formation and ideas about family and why she is very skeptical when it comes to family and why the Avengers became something that fulfilled the ideal of family that she had. That’s what we started talking to Scarlett and Carte Shortland and fellow producers Brad Winderbaum and Brian Chapek about what this story could be and how it could be something very personal to Natasha.

There is no doubt that the central theme of the film is family. Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that things weren’t always going to be this way. In an interview for MTV News, the actress spoke of the multiple versions that may have existed instead of the one that was released in theaters. It is interesting to think about the number of ideas that are given before selecting one. Here are the words of the protagonist of the film:

We could have done another version of this movie along the way. Only it wouldn’t have been this tape. I did not have the same perspective of having 10 years of time from which to take things. This film had many, many different iterations. It wasn’t a story that we were forced to tell, so you know, it all started differently, and there was a version of it that was very status quo. [En una versión temprana] Yelena and Natasha are adversaries and Yelena is trying to dethrone her, like some version of espionage that was going to be. I was like ‘I can’t go back to work to do that’. And then there was another version that I had developed that was very existential and somewhat weird. And Kevin Feige was like, ‘I don’t think I can come to work to do that.’ It was kind of weird. I liked.

