‘Black Widow is everything you would expect from a Marvel movie’: Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz plays the spy Melina vostokoff Black Widow, the new installment of Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Scarlett Johansson. The action film, directed by Cate Shortland, goes back in time to recount the origins of Avenger Natasha Romanoff and premieres simultaneously in Spanish cinemas and Disney + this Friday, July 9.

Weisz says he was fascinated by the idea of ​​being part of something so big like the marvel universe and the way he approaches his characters. “When I read the script, it struck me that show the character’s vulnerability by Scarlett Johansson. I also liked that it was a funny film … my character is very funny, very peculiar, not a cliché. He is quite eccentric, “says the interpreter during an interview with CulturaOcio.

Weisz admits that she has not read Marvel comics, but confesses to being a big fan of all the movies “With Black Widow, the public will find everything that can be expected from a Marvel movie, a lot of exciting action, but it is also very human The characters are very vulnerable, I think it’s funny, “says the actress.

A DARK PAST

Located in the ‘timeline’ of Marvel between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinty War, in Black Widow Natasha Romanoff Faces Chapters darkest of his life when a dangerous conspiracy related to his past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end it, Natasha must deal with her story as a spy and in the wake of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Cate Shortland does not hide her pride in having directed one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Universe after the hiatus due to the pandemic. “I feel like I’ve made wonderful friends. I think it’s the best thing that could happen. We have made a film that we are proud of and we feel close to. It has been a fantastic experience,” says the film’s director.

After perform numerous dramas, Shortland faced the greatest challenge of his film career, directing Black Widow. “I was terrified. I tried my best and was very clear about what I wanted and what I felt the film needed,” she concludes.

Actors Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Ever Anderson and Michelle Lee round out the cast of this high-voltage action thriller.

