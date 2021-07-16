Black Widow introduced MCU’s first mutant, actor reveals

The Black Widow Movie – 87% has been a success for Marvel Studios, Scarlett Johansson’s farewell from the character she played for over a decade was exciting and also brought us new characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbor), but from the that very few had talked about is that it also introduced the first official mutant of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

At least two characters in the franchise were mutants originally, but the rights to the X-Men were in the hands of Fox so they were given a different origin story, we mean Pietro and Wanda / Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, who were introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% and it was said that they had obtained their powers from the Mind Stone. In WandaVision – 95%, however, we learn that Wanda had powers since she was a child and the Gem only activated them, so she could be considered the first mutant, but since that has not been fully confirmed, we can agree with the words of Olivier richters, actor and bodybuilder who appeared in Black widow.

Richters had a brief participation as Ursa Major, a member of the Soviet Super-Soldiers in the Marvel comics; He is a mutant whose main power is to become a bear with super strength, but maintaining his intelligence. He’s so strong that he can take on the Hulk, as the actor explained in his Instagram post:

Marvel’s Black Widow is out now! After two years, I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major – the first mutant (X-Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (see photos). Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, known for being ‘Russia’s answer to the Avengers’. His power transforms him into an incredible bear, outnumbering the Hulk. Ursa appears many times in the comics fighting Wolverine and the Hulk. When the production on set told me who I really was in Black Widow, I left a few tears in my hotel room, because my movie dream came true: to be an official comic book superhero. I just hope Marvel brings Ursa back in top form.

Also read: Black Widow: David Harbor wants Red Guardian to fight Hawkeye over Natasha’s death

For now it is a mystery when and how the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rights to the characters were held by Fox until Disney’s purchase of the company, which was announced in December 2017 and finalized in 2019. The problem Marvel Studios faces in adapting to mutants is that The Fox saga still has many fans and it will not be easy to erase them from the collective memory, as director Joe Russo suggested in an interview with USA Today in 2019:

It’s probably best to take the X-Men and just put them aside for a short while. They have done very well for a long time and I think before the team comes back they should put them on hiatus for a bit because they just need some time to recycle.

Fox’s early X-Men films were somewhat revolutionary in the superhero film subgenre, as they sought to be realistic and serious, in part because director Bryan Singer wanted to avoid any element of the comics that could be considered ridiculous. The third installment in the original trilogy disappointed, as did the spin-offs that followed. However, of the three existing trilogies in the franchise, in addition to standing out for their X-Men quality – 81% and X-Men 2 – 86%, we have two notable installments in X-Men: First Class – 87% and X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91%, and once again a disappointing third with X-Men: Apocalypse – 48%. The Wolverine trilogy, on the other hand, is the other way around, its first two movies were bad, X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38% and Wolverine: Immortal – 69%, and the last one was excellent, Logan – 93%.

Don’t leave without reading: Black Widow continues Endgame’s worst trend: gordofobia