‘Black Widow’, has it introduced the first mutant of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Ursa Major case

The rumors already accompanied us in his day. And it is that David Harbor, interpreter who embodies the Red Guardian, went from generous to share the poster of his character on social networks. “Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, me and the rest of the Winter Watch we are looking forward to sharing with you a bag of popcorn in front of the big screen of a dark cinema on July 9 “, said the actor accompanying the promotional piece in question. From that moment we had the mess done because in that sentence there was a reference to a couple of characters that we did not initially have for ‘Black Widow’, farewell to Scarlett Johansson in the skin of Natasha, including Ursa Major.

Then the movie came and we had little time. If it is true that in the jail from which Natasha and Yelena (Florence Pugh) help Alexei to escape, we see Olivier Richters in passing, but the foray of the Soviet response to the Avengers does not take place. Yet Richters, a Dutch bodybuilder delighted with his signing, makes it clear that at the time of the film when he reminds Alexei that Captain America was still frozen when he was the Red Guardian (comment resulting in his shattered arm), I was embodying Ursa, so we would be facing the first mutant to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Superhero in sight

Rather the thing points to an excessive enthusiasm on the part of Richters, that what he has is a cameo in ‘Black Widow’… but to see who is the handsome one who tells him. “‘Black Widow’ is already in theaters!”, This athlete starts on his Instagram. “After two years I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major, a mutant (X-Men) who appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ursa is part of the Winter Watch, known for being ‘Russia’s answer to the Avengers’. His power transforms him into an incredible bear, who becomes bigger than the Hulk. In fact, Ursa appears many times in the comics fighting Wolverine and the Hulk. When the production on set told me who I really was in ‘Black Widow’, I was very excited because my movie dream came true: to be a superhero. I can only wait for Marvel to get Ursa back in full form. ” We’ll see if Marvel Studios is as keen as Richters to bet on Ursa.