Black Widow has a duration of 2 hours and 14 minutes

A few weeks ago, the director of the film “Black Widow” It confirmed that the film was completely finished and that he had not made any changes from last year. Now comes an update on the status of the movie.

This past January, the Disney UK page placed the duration of the film at 2 hours and 13 minutes (133 minutes). However, from India, an update arrives indicating that the duration is one minute longer, that is, 2 hours and 14 minutes (134 minutes).

The film would be equal in length to “Black Panther” (134 minutes), thus sharing the position as the 8th longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, below the Avengers four, as well as “Captain America: Civil War” (147 minutes), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (137 minutes) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (136 minutes).

These days too, the costume designer Jany Temime revealed that his version of the Russian spy’s black suit received high praise from Scarlett Johansson herself, since it is the “most comfortable” suit he has worn at the UCM:

The beautiful Scarlett in my best suit. The sexy and powerful Black Widow. I love it and I am very proud of my outfit. Scarlett told me it was the most comfortable she’d ever worn and that she adored it.