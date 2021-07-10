‘Black Widow’ gets best night preview at the US post-pandemic box office

It’s been two years since ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ was released in theaters, so there’s a hunger for Marvel on the big screen. Cast It has been shown in the arrival of ‘Black Widow’ to theaters, which has just premiered and has already broken a record at the American box office.

The film starring Scarlett Johansson hit theaters this Friday, July 9, but has had preview sessions in many theaters throughout Thursday. And only in those sessions has raised $ 13.2 million according to data from Deadline, marking the best preview night since the pandemic began. It is above the 7.1 million of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and the 4.8 of ‘A quiet place 2’.

It is an impressive data and from which we could infer that Its premiere on Disney +, where you can see ‘Black Widow’ with Premium Access, will not affect its collection at the box office much. Of course, we will have to wait to find out.

The fact is that it has already surpassed other Marvel titles on its first night that before the pandemic collected 11.5 million (‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’) and 11.2 million (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) in previews . These reached 75.8 million and 94.3 million respectively in total at the end of the opening weekend. But we probably shouldn’t expect that much from the Cate Shortland movie, because in times of COVID the box office works differently: so far the best premiere has just been ‘Fast & Furious 9’ with 68 million dollars, the highest figure since the end of 2019. Could ‘Black Widow’ surpass her?

Scarlett vs. Santiago Segura

In Spain ‘Black Widow’ will fight this weekend with a very strong competition. And he will lose the battle, without a doubt. It is about ‘To all train! Destino Asturias’, a new family comedy directed by and starring Santiago Segura. The biggest box office breaker in Spanish cinema in recent decades, which breathed life into theaters in the 2020 de-escalation with ‘Father there is no more than one 2’, returns with his formula to theaters and the public has responded from the beginning : has raised almost 200,000 euros in its preview on Thursday.

‘Viuda Negra’ also had some preview sessions in Spain, but it has not been as seen as the Spanish comedy. According to data from Comscore, It was the third most watched movie of the day, behind the leader ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and Segura’s.

‘Black Widow’ has been released in the US, Spain and thirty other markets, including Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil and Mexico and has so far a total of $ 22.4 million raised worldwide. Natasha Romanoff starts strong.