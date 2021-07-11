Black Widow gets $ 125 million in her first weekend

The movie “Black Widow” It was released this week and everyone was very aware of the collection data that could be obtained. It seems that there was a desire for a Marvel premiere in theaters, as the box office data has accompanied Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure.

We know that the film started with its Thursday passes strongly, with its 13.1 million dollars. That level continued on Friday, when the film grossed $ 39.5 million, already surpassing the gross for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on its Friday premiere in 2019, which grossed $ 39.25 million. At that time, it was targeting a weekend closing that would reach 125 million, making it the first box office weekend to exceed the $ 125 million mark since the pandemic began.

Now, with Sunday more on track, although we are still talking about estimates, we are talking about a total of $ 80 million in his first weekend in the United States, becoming the best box office premiere since the pandemic. Disney itself has given this data, adding that from the Disney + subscriptions that have acquired Premium Access, another 60 million dollars must be added. That makes Black Widow the highest theatrical release since the pandemic began, and since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was released in December 2019. If you factor in the combined box office and Disney + Premier totals Access, “Black Widow” is the first film to exceed $ 100 million in its opening weekend since the start of the pandemic.

If we go to other markets, outside the United States, “Black Widow” raised another $ 78 million in 46 international territories, which raised its worldwide gross at $ 158 million. Combined with the Disney Plus figures, the final figure for the weekend stands at 215 million dollars.

It should be noted that “Black Widow” still has no release date in China, a very important market for the Marvel franchise, which is holding back ticket sales.

Why isn’t it making its debut in China?

It should be noted that the film is not going to be released in China, at least for now. As Variety reports, China is hesitant to put foreign films in theaters as it celebrates “the critical centennial of the founding of the ruling Communist Party on July 1.”

During the month of July, movie theaters are filled with films paying tribute to local propaganda along with a militant censorship of all the media that will probably last longer than the month of July. These July local releases include the films “1921,” “The Pioneer” and “Chinese Doctors.”

An unidentified local blogger mentioned in June that the odds of a Black Widow debut during this anniversary month were “close to zero.” In addition, he explained that “even the” main melody “movies [propagandística]Like Chinese Doctors, they face strict censorship, not to mention Hollywood movies. “

Local reports speculate that Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson could finally premiere in mid-August, but these are from unverified sources.

