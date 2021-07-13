Black Widow: Florence Pugh is surprised with the reception her character has had among fans – Tomatazos

Black Widow – 87% is now available in theaters and on Disney Plus and is achieving what many other movies can only dream of in these times of pandemic. Natasha Romanoff’s adventure includes the addition of several memorable characters, including Yelena Belova, a young Black Widow played by Florence Pugh. The truth is that the character is being more pleasant than expected and the 25-year-old actress admits her surprise during a new interview with Variety.

Florence pugh was announced as Yelena in 2019 and fans were delighted. The actress had surprised in Lady Macbeth – 85% and Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait For Night – 98%, so confidence in their performance was strong from the start. Even if Black widow It should have been released in 2020, it finally arrives in mid-2021 and the MCU fandom is delighted with Natasha’s younger sister. Own Florence talks about the challenge of being Yelena and about returning to the MCU so soon in one of the series that is about to premiere on Disney Plus, a sign that the character has had good results.

For me, it was really wonderful to leap forward and see that she has been surviving. But of course, she poses a completely different challenge, which is being Natasha’s fighting partner. There are always conversations, but I never imagined that I would return [al MCU] so fast.

Cate Shortland, Director of Black widow, Variety also interviewed and stated that from the beginning they had clear their desire to work with Florence pugh in the movie; for the filmmaker her talent was clear and she requested it as her first option from the top executives of Marvel Studios.

The first time I met Kevin, Victoria [Alonso] and Lou [D’Esposito], they asked me who I would like to work with if I was going to make the movie. He hadn’t read any scripts or anything; it was just, ‘What actors are you excited about?’ And Florence was the first person I mentioned. He had seen Lady Macbeth a couple of times and was looking forward to working with her.

Black widow It represents the beginning of the new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a stage that is full of surprises and that aims to surprise its fans much more than the Infinity Saga. Marvel Studios gives us their new Young Avenger with Yelena Belova and the public is delighted with the result; long ago it was announced that we will see the character again in Hawkeye, the Hawkeye series in which he will meet the superhero, but also Kate Bishop, let’s remember that the post-credits scene left him well raised.

Yelena Belova is the adoptive younger sister of Natasha Romanoff, although they are not blood relatives, they spent a good part of their childhood together and both were trained in the Red Room, launching themselves into the world as lethal Black Widows. Yelena is as deadly as Natasha, yet her personality is much more laid-back, fun, and even childish, making her a cool addition to the MCU. The vitality of Florence pugh It gives extra points to the character and social networks do not stop publishing edits and fancams about her, a clear sign of the affection that has accumulated.

Marvel Studios releases the final chapter of Loki tomorrow – 96%, your other product that is dominating social media right now. The series has achieved surprising success on Disney Plus and promises to be completely spectacular in its latest episode. Who is behind the Temporal Variation Authority? Can Loki finally become the best version of himself?

