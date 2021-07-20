‘Black Widow’ fixes a big mistake from ‘Avengers: Endgame’

‘Black widow‘, the solo film of Scarlett Johansson’s character, has given importance to something that’Avengers: Endgame‘he put aside.

‘Avengers: Endgame‘did a lot of good for Marvel fans, but there was one element that upset many viewers devoted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) received the farewell he deserved after sacrificing his life to defeat Thanos once and for all. The final moments of ‘Endgame’ focused on his funeral, where everyone, even Harley keener, attended to mourn his tragic death. Everyone except Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who had sacrificed himself earlier so that the remaining Avengers could obtain the Soul Stone. Beyond a conversation after his death, his sacrifice didn’t carry the same weight as Tony’s, and Marvel fans weren’t happy about it..

After all, shouldn’t it have been a joint funeral? If it weren’t for Natasha’s sacrifice, Tony wouldn’t have been able to say “I’m Iron Man” and save the day. But no, Natasha did not have a funeral and, from what we could see in ‘Endgame’, nothing that mourns her death or remembers her dedication to the Avengers. However, With the premiere of ‘Black Widow’, this big mistake has been corrected to ensure that Marvel fans know that Natasha’s sacrifice is in everyone’s memory.

At the time of the premiere of ‘Endgame’, the co-writer Christopher Markus He justified the lack of a funeral for Natasha in the movie because of her personality and lifestyle. “Tony has a funeral. Natasha doesn’t. That’s partly because Tony is a massive public figure and she has been in the shadows the entire time. It wasn’t necessarily honest for the character to give him a funeral, “he said.

The co-director Joe russo He went on to say that since Natasha had another movie in the MCU in the near future and Tony didn’t, they had to “put a close on Tony Stark” and that ‘Black Widow’ had a chance to do the same for Natasha. As I already told a lot of history, ‘Endgame’ just didn’t have time for both.

Given that ‘Black Widow’ took place earlier in MCU history (since Natasha was, you know, dead), it seemed unlikely that her long-awaited solo film could bring the closure and recognition her character deserved. But in addition to filling in the blanks in her backstory, ‘Black Widow’ rectifies the mistake from ‘Endgame’ and acknowledges Natasha’s sacrifice. It may not be the Avengers-filled event Tony gets, but it feels more appropriate for the character..

The moment comes in the post-credit scene of ‘Black Widow’, which takes place after ‘Endgame’ in the MCU timeline. We see Yelena (Florence pugh) visit Natasha’s grave. It is not specified exactly where, but since Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) jokes that she is “allergic to the Midwest”, we could assume that it is in Ohio where Natasha and Yelena grew up with their ‘parents’, Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David harbor).

“Daughter. Sister. Avenger”, it reads on the grave, and regardless of whether it was Yelena who fixed it all or if it was Natasha’s fellow Avengers, it is a sign that she has not been forgotten and those who want to pay tribute can do so. It almost feels like a direct response to ‘Endgame’ criticism, especially since the scene was actually part of the new ‘Black Widow’ recordings in winter 2020 (the rest were shot between May and September 2019).

“I am aware of the reaction of the fans to the death of Natasha in ‘Avengers: Endgame'”, acknowledged the director Cate shortland in Variety. “The fact that we could see that moment between her and her sister, it means that to me, she is eternal, you know.”

The right choice of place for Natasha’s grave actually Came from Scarlett Johansson herself, in case you were concerned that having his monument in some unexpected place would be against his character. “Scarlett told me about it: her character would have hated a public funeral”Shortland recalled. “So I felt like the fact that she’s buried in a really private place, somewhere secluded, is perfect.”

So yeah, it might not have the epic scale of Tony’s funeral, but at least now we know that Natasha has been remembered for her sacrifice, and will remain so for his ‘sister’ and anyone else who knows where he is.

