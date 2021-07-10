‘Black Widow’ finally explains something that Loki says in ‘The Avengers’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has so many installments and for enough years that, if we don’t have them all fresh because we have eaten them not long ago in Disney Plus, it is most normal that we have forgotten many details about the adventures of the Avengers now that it’s released Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021) in theaters and on the Mickey Mouse streaming platform.

The biggest fans of the franchise will have no problem in this sense because they will have swallowed the films and series on several occasions and, in such circumstances, they will understand how much Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) implies in this twenty-fourth feature film of the series. superhero saga. Which includes certain explanations about dark facts of the past.

Loki and the sins of the Black Widow

Marvel studios

In the film The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012), the villain on duty is none other than Loki (Tom Hiddleston), a false relative of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), representing Thanos (Josh Brolin), whose face is first seen in one of two post-credit scenes. The Russian heroine, the protagonist of Black Widow, comes to talk to him when he has allowed himself to be arrested with disturbing intentions.

And, at one point in the conversation, after Natasha Romanoff acknowledges her questionable résumé by saying that “there is a red mark on her file that I would like to delete,” the God of Deception unceremoniously blurts out, “Can you? Can you erase so much red? He then lists some of his sins, and decides to start with nothing less than “Dreykov’s daughter”.

This creepy character mentioned by Loki, played by Ray Winstone (Last Orders), is Black Widow’s major antagonist; and his daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is one of the greatest regrets for Scarlett Johansson’s skillful agent. Because, as they tell us in a flashback of the new Marvel Studios and Disney Plus movie, he allowed it to “Collateral damage” when he was trying to kill Dreykov with a bomb. And even though she survived as the deadly Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), that’s another story.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

Also in Ezanime.net