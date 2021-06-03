Black Widow: final trailer promises an epic conclusion to the original Avenger

The pandemic is no longer an obstacle for the spy and the first female member of the Avengers: Although 2020 was going to be the year of the superheroines, this summer Black Widow will give way, one of the action films that promise to define the season, as well as delivering the long-awaited final adventure of Natasha Romanoff, Scarlett Johansson’s character in Marvel. The film has presented its final trailer before its arrival.

It is Scarlett Johansson herself who presents the latest trailer for Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, the first woman to direct a film in the Marvel mega-franchise, the film will tell an unknown adventure about Natasha Romanoff that takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, in which she sacrifices herself to get the Soul Stone, one of the six artifacts needed to reverse the disintegration of half of all living things in the universe.

The preview recalls the character’s complicated story. Her beginnings as a Soviet government assassin, her conversion to a SHIELD agent, as the first time we find her in Iron Man 2 – 72%, and finally his addition as an original member of the Avengers in The Avengers – 92%. In this film, we will see his past and meet the group of “black widows” who were his family before the events of the main saga. Also, we are reminded that the villain is Taskmasker, a mercenary capable of imitating the fighting style of his enemies.

The few details that are known about Black widow is that it recounts the heroine’s attempt to stop Taskmaster and her plans to restart the “Black Widows” program, which trains young women to become lethal hit men. For this, he will need the help, not of his fellow Avengers, but of Merlina (Rachel Weisz), Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbor).

The first ever preview of the film was released in mid-2019 during the Marvel panel at Comic-Con. That’s how long the wait for the film has been. On that occasion the first meeting between Yelena and Natasha was revealed, one that is not very friendly. It is suggested that the two considered themselves sisters until something happened between them and they do not necessarily trust each other, as they soon engage in a brutal fight.

Over time, that scene has been put into greater context thanks to other advances in which we have seen them flee from a group of widows who are trying to murder them and from those who escape in a motorcycle chase. Later, they reveal the various trailers, meet with Merlina and with Red Guardian. The family theme among this new group of characters is recurrent in all the trailers we’ve seen of the long-awaited action movie.

Black Widow will finally hit theaters and Disney Plus, for an extra cost over the subscription, on June 9 and will launch phase 4 of Marvel in theaters. The film is expected to connect with some of the events we saw in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it is certainly not known if it will be related to Shang Chi, the next installment in the saga, or how it will have an impact on the new era in the series. the franchise has entered. A little over a month after discovering it, all you have to do is wait to see the surprises you have on your way.

