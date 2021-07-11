Black Widow: Fans React To Taskmaster Reveal

Movies, and now TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, routinely take familiar elements from the comics and reinterpret them. They may do so in order to make sense of this interconnected world, or simply because they want to take the liberty of reimagining some of these elements, which may be characters, or other details, to surprise audiences. After all, there are few, if any, Marvel Studios adaptations that are 100 percent faithful to the material on which they are based. For this reason, changes should be something that fans know to look forward to in their new releases.

It should come as no surprise that the same was done with Taskmaster, Marvel Studios’ newest villain. Every good Marvel superhero needs a counterpart, so when the time has finally come for Black Widow to star in her own movie, it’s only natural that she has a bad boy to go with her. In Black Widow – 87%, it is about the mysterious assassin with the ability to learn any fighting technique just by looking at it.

The character who first appeared in the pages of 1980’s The Avengers # 195 has an ability that is fairly well documented in the comics: as a child, he discovered that he could master any physical ability by watching someone perform it, a phenomenon at hand. which doctors refer to as “photographic reflections”. And as an adult, he turned his talents into the criminal sphere, observing the techniques of as many superheroes and villains as he could, in order to master their abilities. On Black widow, its background is different.

The new Taskmaster’s suit is modern, with orange, blue and chrome accents, reminiscent of the Taskmaster’s colors from the comics. He retains the appearance of a skull, his sword and a shield. The film showcases the signature superpower of instantly learning an opponent’s abilities, showcasing the styles of Captain America, Hawkeye, and Black Panther. In the movie, Natasha spends much of the movie reflecting on a singular moment, which is when one day in Budapest she tries to assassinate the man in charge of the Red Room, but her daughter Antonia becomes collateral damage.

In the climactic moments of Black Widow, Dreykov reveals that Antonia survived (the adult version is played by Olga Kurylenko), after which he pressured her to enter the show, supplementing her damaged body with electronic parts that gave her the ability to copy. . movements and techniques of others. Against her will, he made her his most useful assassin and this was revealed in the film’s third act when the heroine finds herself in Dreykov’s office and Taskmaster reveals her face.

What will happen to Taskmaster is unclear, but in Marvel all the characters return in some form so it would not be too crazy to believe that the villain would. However, this change shown in Black Widow – 87% were not received with open arms by all the fans: one part loved the surprise and others criticized what the franchise did with this supervillain. The negative comments were there since the launch of its first trailer for the appearance it was given, but now it is due to the twist.

Here’s what is being said about this reveal:

I’m really so shocked at how Marvel screwed up Taskmaster in the MCU. All they had to do was turn him into a mercenary named “Tony Masters” who has a photographic memory and was hired by the Red Room to kill Natasha or whatever. But somehow they screwed up all of that …

I’m genuinely so shocked how Marvel fucked up Taskmaster in the MCU. All they had to do was make him a talkative mercenary called “Tony Masters” who has photographic memory and was hired by the Red Room to kill Natasha or whatever. But they somehow fucked up all of that … pic.twitter.com/wVxP9ZpuNf – Commander Red (@DaredevilShill) July 9, 2021

Taskmaster in good company

Taskmaster in some elite company pic.twitter.com/nIpgFLWaAO – advit² 🇦🇷 (@addyvit) July 9, 2021

Taskmaster gets more depth and character development in Spider-Man PS4 side quests than in the entire Black Widow runtime …

Taskmaster gets more depth and character development in the side missions of Spider-Man PS4 than in the entire runtime of Black Widow ….. pic.twitter.com/2mTaVGGBnD – The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@ BlackMajikMan90) July 9, 2021

Taskmaster in the comics / Taskmaster in the Black Widow movie

#BlackWidow 1. Taskmaster in Comics.

2. Taskmaster in black widow movie. pic.twitter.com/gDOipAZWqC – Hitesh Joshi (@_h_i_t_e_s_h_) July 9, 2021

So disappointed in the version they gave us of Taskmaster

Sooo disappointed in the version of taskmaster we got. #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/rvZhpEuAkO – JIP (@theonlyJIP) July 9, 2021

Taskmaster almost no screen time plus that twist

Taskmaster barely getting any screen time + that twist pic.twitter.com/rEGJeMqH2z – Cole Piper (@ cj_piper64) July 9, 2021

It’s sad to see that early Black Widow reviews say Taskmaster was a huge disappointment. Hopefully, like the Mandarin, he will get a second chance. I think it would be great if I got that on a Disney Plus TV series

Sad to see that the early reviews for Black Widow are saying Taskmaster was a big disappointment. Hopefully like the Mandarin he gets a second chance. I think it would be cool if he got that in a Disney + tv show. pic.twitter.com/IN0xdtlG02 – Kaiden (@ Kaiden825) July 3, 2021

I love that Marvel looked at Taskmaster’s suit and said, “How can we make this as generic as possible?

I love that Marvel looked at Taskmaster’s costume and said “how can we make this as generic as possible🤔” pic.twitter.com/mI1vCubdsx – Pyromaticidiot🃏 (@Pyromaticidiot) July 9, 2021

