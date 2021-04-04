‘Black Widow’ faces her past in a new and very epic trailer

With that recently decided July 9 very clear at the end of the most epic trailer we have seen for ‘Black Widow’. This is how Disney starts (again) its promotional campaign for that premiere in cinemas and its streaming platform, of the film dedicated to the superheroine who has been playing Scarlett Johansson for years. In Spain we have a very large “July” but not the specific day, a short margin that the study will probably keep in our country with the aim of adjusting the launch according to market needs.

But what seems to be clear is that ‘Black Widow’ is going to reach the big screen to do justice to a character to whom the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been indebted for years. Accompanying Johansson on this long-awaited journey, which is structured around a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past, we will see Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor teaming up with Natasha, in a film directed by Cate Shortland.

Finally, the film that was going to immerse us again in the marvelita universe arrives on the big screen on May 1 of last year, original date that could not be due to the coronavirus pandemic; a proposal that would explore the time period between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ when Natasha had to escape. Her escape will take her back to her Russian roots, as well as to the Red Room where she was trained to be an assassin..

In the end it could not be

Until two days ago, the house of the mouse had maintained that this proposal was going to be seen in theaters as it was projected, plan that has been discarded in favor of the favorite wild card of the factory. So the film will finally follow the launch strategy of ‘Mulan’ and ‘Raya and the last dragon’, betting on a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney + with an additional charge of 21.99 euros (or 30 dollars).

In this way, Disney does not end up betting on a return to pre-COVID-19 habits, although “partially” it gets on the bandwagon of the belief of many studies that They consider the summer of 2021 as the return of that leisure that has been parked during the health crisis. Before ‘Black Widow’ Toretto will arrive on July 2 to drag viewers out of the hand of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, the perfect example of a blockbuster to make a cinephile plan, a litmus test before which many cross their fingers.