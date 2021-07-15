‘Black Widow’ explains an emotional detail from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

What is very clear is that Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021), the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, released in theaters and on the Disney Plus platform, has not come with the sole intention of telling us about a new superhero adventure by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson); not just to entertain us by the fireworks of his show.

It is also shown somewhat different from the narrative and visual customs of the saga; and chooses to reveal a new villain and for explain some details from The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012), Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016, 2018).

But, in the case of the latter, it is not a question of clarifying no mystery that it existed; or that the spectators had in the head after having seen it three years ago.

Connecting the characters in ‘Black Widow’

Marvel studios

Neither those who came up with the story of Black Widow, the good guys Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), nor its screenwriter, Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), came up with some information about an object of Natasha Romanoff’s own in Infinity War that changes our perspective on it. We owe such an idea to executive producer Kevin Feige as confirmed by Scarlett Johansson herself.

“It is an important thing. It seems very superficial but, in reality, it is very unique, something very significant, totally typical of Kevin Feige, “he told the press on set. “He loves all those backstories and the things that connect the characters to each other.” Because the vest with many pockets that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) had been bought the first time he was able to spend money on it in his oppressive existence, and that he gives to his fake sister, is the same as the second you saw on Infinity war.

So Black Widow makes it emotional just that we can now notice that Natasha Romanoff wears it in the tragic Russo Brothers film, unparalleled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great Pixar animated films.

Also in Ezanime.net