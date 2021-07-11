‘Black Widow’ exceeds $ 200 million during the first opening weekend

After more than a year of delays and with a mixed premiere, both in theaters and on Disney Plus, Black widow seems to be a resounding success. It has grossed a total of $ 215 million during its opening weekend. The figure is divided into three:

Cinemas in the US: $ 80 million Cinemas in international markets: $ 78 million Disney Plus Premium Pass: $ 60 million

The figure is significant since Black widow exceeds the collection of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released at the end of 2019. That is, a few weeks before the arrival of the coronavirus to the whole world. The pandemic put most film productions and movie theaters on total hiatus throughout 2020.

The news of the $ 158 million grossing in theaters alone is a much-needed breath of fresh air. The release of F9 weeks ago has also given a good boost to the industry in general. Although there is still a long way to go to return to the collection levels of 2018 or 2019, normality is increasing.

This is also the first time that Disney has revealed fundraising figures for Disney Plus, and they give us a better idea of ​​how important the streaming platform has become for the premiere of movies. Remember, those 60 million dollars are not only from the subscription, but from the payment of the premium pass to see Black Widow.

Black widow is the first film of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marks the end of Scarlett Johansson in her character from Natasha romanoff. It is a prequel, located between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (Avengers: Infinity War). The feature film also introduces the existence of many other black widows and puts Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as her successor. It premiered on July 9. Don’t miss our review.

