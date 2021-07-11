Black Widow: earnings from the film are revealed in theaters and Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Black Widow – 87% arrived this weekend at theaters and Disney Plus with the firm conviction of outperforming all the competition (not that there was much). The first film of the new era of the MCU is a complete triumph and its development company finally unleashes the numbers of its hits. Fans of superhero entertainment were eager to see Natasha Romanoff’s latest adventure and have thrown themselves into history. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The hearts of millions were broken when we saw the death of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the fans just couldn’t believe it. They more or less expected the sacrifice of Tony Stark, however, that the Black Widow is thrown into the void of Vormir for the Soul Stone was something that no one saw coming. His solo film presents us with a previous adventure before Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, as well as his final time with what was his family before the Avengers.

According to the numbers revealed by The Walt Disney Company (via Comic Book), Black widow raised $ 60 million in Disney Plus through the Premier Access option, and has easily surpassed $ 100 million in theaters during its opening weekend; of course it has become the most successful film so far in the pandemic. Kareem daniel, president of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, shared a few words about the situation during a press conference:

We invite you to read: REVIEW | Black Widow: The Movie Captain Marvel Should Be

Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans around the world with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in today’s marketplace. Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making films in the franchise available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing options. to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney Plus.

It had been more than two years since Marvel Studios fans had a movie in theaters, and their most recent one has been a hit. Alan Bergman, president of content for Disney Studios, also shared a statement on the success of Black widow both in cinemas and streaming.

It’s amazing to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios movie, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. It’s definitely been worth the wait: Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the team at Marvel Studios have unveiled an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new one. it was.

With the distribution of multiple vaccines globally, the coronavirus pandemic is being controlled and the staggered return to theaters is a safe form of entertainment. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered a new era and the promise of adventure is great. Black widow It is just the beginning of what appears to be a much more ambitious saga than the one presented in years past. The next film from the studio is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and will hit theaters on September 3 to introduce us to the MCU’s first Asian-American superhero. Will it be well received by fans?

You may also be interested in: Loki: fans react to episode 5 and comic book references