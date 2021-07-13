Black Widow director explains lack of cameos: she doesn’t need the others

Although many expected Black Widow – 87% had a prominent scene with Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle), since the events of the film occur long before Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the reality is that both director Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome – 72%), as producer Kevin Feige agreed not to include other characters that the protagonist did not need (via indieWire).

This surprised many Marvel fans, not so much because of the absence of Downey Jr. but because cameos with other superheroes are a constant in the franchise’s solo films. As an example, just mention Ant-Man: The Ant Man – 81%, in which Falcon appeared, or the same Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, in which the young Peter Parker shares some scenes with Iron Man.

However, Shortland, in an interview with Total Film (via indieWire), said that the character played by Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit – 75%), for eleven years, he did not need anyone else to shine and to carry out his film. Likewise, the filmmaker made it clear that the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, shared and supported that point of view.

Initially, there were discussions about everything, about all the different characters. What we decided, and I think Kevin was really cool, [pues] He said, ‘She doesn’t need the boys. We didn’t want her to feel like she needed support. We want her to be alone. And she does.

Long before the premiere of the film, the rumors about the appearance of Tony Stark / Iron Man were very strong, as it was even said that there would be cut images of Captain America: Civil War – 90%. Also, the confirmation that Black widow revealing the character’s mission in Budapest also made fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe think that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye (I Caught You! – 50%) might appear. However, in the end, none of the aforementioned or other acquaintances of the franchise showed up.

There is no doubt that the absence of these types of cameos was somewhat risky, however, it also allowed Johansson and his character to shine and finally have the spotlight and the importance they have long deserved. The film not only differed from other Marvel films for this reason, but also for its action scenes and violence.

Months before the launch of Black widowShortland spoke to indieWire about how the violence was another way the film set itself apart from other MCU films, as it is undoubtedly the most violent in the franchise to date, and that was deliberate.

What I wanted to do was approach each element with the same truth. So if we are seeing a scene with violence, then we wanted to feel the blows and we wanted to feel the repercussions of a blow or a kick. The way we choreographed the fights was really exciting, because we were working with choreographers who really knew how we wanted to work and we wanted to make it really brave.

