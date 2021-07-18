‘Black Widow’ did have a cameo by Robert Downey Jr. in one of the first versions of the script

As ‘Black Widow’ is located in that very particular place in the MCU that is before the ‘Infinity War’ broke out, many hoped that we could see back some Avenger who also said goodbye to the Marvel Universe in the battle against Thanos. In fact, it was rumored that Robert Downey Jr. was going to appear in the movie starring Scarlett Johansson.. Now that we have seen it we know not, but it turns out that in the early stages of the film’s preparation, Tony Stark’s cameo was on the table.

Writer Eric Pearson explains it to ComicBook, detailing that it was a way of locating the film in time: “I remember that in a version of the script, before I arrived, the final moment of Tony and Natasha’s ‘Civil War’ was literally written.. It’s the only time I’ve ever seen Tony Stark’s name in the script, and it may have been just a reminder – that he said ‘hey, we’re at the end of’ Civil War. Man tells Black Widow that he is not the one who has to watch their backs.

Throughout the press tour, the director Cate Shortland has admitted that of course they debated a lot about the possibility of showing some of the MCU characters in the film, but they preferred to leave the absolute protagonism to Natasha: “At first there were conversations about everything, about all the characters. What we decided, and I think Kevin (Feige) was really cool, he said, ‘She doesn’t need the boys. We didn’t want to make it seem like you need the support. We wanted her to fend for herself. And it does“.

Marvelita calendar

With ‘Black Widow’ released and ‘Loki’ finished (its first season), it is time to look at the next appointments on the Marvel calendar. The first to arrive will be the animated series ‘What would happen if …?’, In which we will explore alternative realities of the MCU. On August 11 he will disembark at Disney +. A few weeks later, ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ will hit theaters with Simu Liu debuting a new character in the UCM. At the end of the year, on November 4, Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ will be released in theaters. The last Marvel date of this year is occupied by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which will debut in theaters on December 17.