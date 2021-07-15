Black Widow: David Harbor wants Red Guardian to fight Hawkeye over Natasha’s death

Black Widow – 87% have broken box office records, but more importantly, they have managed to be liked by the majority of fans. In addition to seeing Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow once again in action, we had the introduction of new crowd-pleasing characters such as Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, played by Florence Pugh and David Harbor respectively.

For the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is not news that Natasha died on the planet Vormir to give Clint Barton / Hawkeye a second chance, and thanks to her sacrifice The Avengers obtained the Soul Stone, with which they built a second Gauntlet of the Infinity in Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

However, what we saw in the film is not what Red Guardian and Yelena Belova know, so it is logical if they wanted to seek revenge against the one they consider responsible for Natasha’s death. David harbor He spoke to Insider recently (via .) and said that one of the stories he would like to explore is the Red Guardian’s quest for revenge against Hawkeye:

I have two ideas. One is to see Red Guardian at its best. That is interesting to me. But the other one is out of this story, having this experience with Natasha and having this beautiful ending when he takes her hand and says ‘I can’t even talk to you because it would spoil it.’ When he finds out that she was on that cliff with Hawkeye and maybe the version of the story he hears is that Hawkeye pushed her or something, it’s a moment where the Red Guardian turns to the guy he was. Now he wants revenge for her. That I think would work well.

We don’t know what the future holds for our heroes, but Pugh is expected to return as Yelena Belova in the Hawkeye series, and perhaps that will be the chance for the character to discover the truth about Natasha’s death and abandon her. desire for revenge.

Johansson’s departure leaves a great void between fans, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not run out of superheroines, quite the contrary, we are in a time where more than ever the franchise has a female presence, and this year has been the proof . Starting 2021 we had WandaVision – 95%, with Scarlet Witch proving to have the greatest powers in the series; In the series we were also introduced to Monica Rambeau, who will join Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel in the film. The marvels.

In Loki – 96% had Sylvie as a co-star, and while Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% was focused on two men, had a significant female presence, as we witnessed the return of Sharon Carter and the Dora Milaje from Wakanda, as well as an antagonist who led the terrorist organization Flag-Smashers. In the future we will see the introduction of new superheroines in Eternals, in She-hulk, and in the developing tape of The Fantastic Four, without forgetting that the sequel to Black Panther – 90% will surely give more prominence to Shuri and Nakia.

After Black widowThis year there are three Marvel feature films to be released in theaters, first we will have Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio’s first film with a mostly Asian cast, which hits the big screen on September 3. A month later we will have Eternals, by director Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland – 100%, and it features a cast of stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington. Finally, in December comes the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, which according to rumors, will expand the multiverse concept that was already officially introduced in the series of Loki.