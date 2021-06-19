‘Black Widow’: David Harbor wants a Red Guardian Vs. Captain America origin movie

David Harbor is in full promotion (virtual) of ‘Black Widow’, his next film and the next premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film Harbor he plays Alexei, the Soviet version of Steve Rogers, also known as the Red Guardian. During one of the press conferences on June 18, the actor they asked him if he would like to see a Captain America vs. Red Guardian, to which Harbor replied that: “The most curious thing about Alexei is that you have a gap of 25 years that we know nothing about. We see him in Ohio and in jail, and before he went to prison there was a time when he was the Red Warden, because now he has to put the suit back on. there is a period of time on which he tells all these stories of his life, although it is questionable whether they are real or not. “

But he also has some ideas: “I think the classic Cold War is very interesting and the dynamic between these two guys is a very funny thing because they emerged as nuclear warheads, as in a simultaneous arms race. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further. ““Is Kevin Feige in the room? Did you hear me?” ended up joking Harbor, which (hopefully soon) we will also see in the fourth season of Stranger Things’.

Back to the cinema

‘Black Widow’ opens in theaters and Disney + with additional charge on July 9 and is directed by Cate Shortland, written by Eric Pearson and produced by Kevin Feige, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Winderbaum and Nigel Gostelow. LThe film takes place after ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, when Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) finds herself alone, in hiding from the law and forced to face a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past and her family: Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and Harbor as Alexei Shostakov. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind.