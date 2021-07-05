Black Widow: David Harbor asked Stranger Things for changes to Jim Hopper to avoid confusion with Red Guardian

David Harbor has several projects on the way, including Black Widow – 89% and the fourth season of Stranger Things. The American actor gained notoriety in his more mature years and has become someone quite loved by the public. Through a new interview with The Guardian, David talks about his concern regarding confusion among his characters from Black widow Y Stranger things; reveals that he sent a photograph of Red Guardian to the creators of the Netflix series with specific instructions for changes to Jim Hopper in the new season, all with the aim of avoiding confusion in the public.

Do not miss: Black Widow: producer declares that Marvel Studios is working not to reify women in the MCU

On Black widow, Harbor plays Red Guardian, Captain America’s Russian counterpart and a father figure to Natasha Romanoff. Thanks to the trailers we noticed that the character is a comic relief for the film, but he also seems to be a crucial figure in the fight against the new villain. If there is something that binds Black widow and the fourth season of Stranger things it is Russia; both Red Guardian and Jim Hopper are locked up in Russian prisons, so David sent material to the brothers Duffer, creators of the series, so that Jim Hopper would look different in the following chapters. Here the words of the actor:

I was like, ‘Okay, there’s an orange color to this one. Don’t make the prison orange! Alexei is big, with a beard and long hair, so I wanted Hopper to have a shaved head, clean shaven and very thin. It’s worrying that people say, ‘Wow! It’s a crossover! ‘No guys, it’s just a coincidence.

We invite you to read: Black Widow Comics To Read Before The Movie Is Released

David harbor has achieved notable popularity in recent years thanks to his appearances on Stranger things. His character has undergone important changes throughout the production, but in the last season he was much more relaxed and willing to start a new stage of his life with someone else. The interesting thing is that during the episodes of the third season we see an overweight Jim, however, in the preview “From Russia with Love” he was seen much slimmer and more athletic, a sign that the creators of the series did heed to your recommendations.

The last time we saw Hopper it seemed to us that he had suffered an accidental death due to the open portal in the Russian facility, however, we already know that he is alive and that he will return with new determinations. The recordings of the fourth season of Stranger things were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but we will have good news about the process soon. The last chapters were a bit lazy for certain characters (Eleven and the gang around her), but we hope that the writers know how to balance things in the next opportunity and know how to put on a good show for everyone.

Black widow It opens in theaters next week after numerous delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The film is the first of the new era of the MCU, a stage that aims to blow the heads of fans with new heroes, villains and interdimensional resources. The Black Widow gets her solo adventure after more than ten years and it was already necessary. What crazy things will he do David harbor in his role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The characters in the film are mostly completely new and represent interesting proposals for the saga. Will any of them stick around for future New Age events?

The criticisms of Black widow are being very positive and comparing her to James Bond and Mission Impossible. It will be available in theaters on July 9.

You may also be interested in: Loki: this could be the true villain of the series