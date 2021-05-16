‘Black Widow’ could introduce Crimson Dynamo: Who is it?

A publication of David harbor on Instagram sparks speculation about the appearance of Crimson Dynamo in ‘Black widow‘. This is the order of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Despite being delayed over and over again, the movie ‘Black widow‘, which is definitely not an origins story, has finally set its release date for July 9, 2021. And in a move some predicted, it will also launch on Disney + with Premier Access at the same time as its theatrical release.

With that date getting closer and closer, Marvel has started releasing more and more promotional material that includes a host of new character posters. The ‘Black Widow’ star, David harbor, he used Instagram to share his.

Although the posters themselves do not reveal much in terms of what we can expect from the next film, the text that Harbor has shared on the social network has hinted something that you may not have realized. Write: “Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, myself and the rest of the Winter Guard look forward to sharing a bag of popcorn and a big screen with you in a darkened room on July 9.”.

Beyond encouraging people to go to theaters, the actor also mentions some of the names of his companions. Ursa is Ursa Major, a character that we already predicted would appear. Yelena is the character of Florence pugh, destined to be Nat’s heir, played by Scarlett Johansson. Sputnik is probably the nickname of the character from Rachel Weisz, Melina Vostokoff, known as Iron Maiden in the comics. The other name, or rather his initials, is where things get interesting.

CD is probably the abbreviation of ‘Crimson Dynamo’ (in Spanish, Crimson Dynamo), the villain mentioned in ‘Iron Man 2’, if you remember. If not, don’t worry: this is what happened.

In ‘Iron Man 2’, Tony Stark insists it will be years before someone else can create their own version of his technology.. However, in 2016, which is when ‘Black Widow’ takes place, it is likely that Russia did. Not to mention that ‘The Wakanda Files’, recently published by Marvel, confirmed that Russia already has palladium, the element used to power Tony Stark’s reactor. It seems this is not too far from a Russian version of the Iron Man armor.

So enters Crimson Dynamo (aka Anton Vanko). It is already speculated that the character will be played by Olivier richters, a Dutch bodybuilder already cast in an unconfirmed role (although we initially speculated he would take on the role of Ursa Major, it makes more sense for him to be Crimson Dynamo as special effects are likely to be used to transform whoever plays to Ursa in, well, a giant bear).

With the inclusion of Crimson Dynamo and Ursa Major in ‘Black Widow’, Marvel could be doing two things. The first is, as we have said before, configure the Russian version of ‘Avengers: The Winter Guard’.

Although it may seem strange to establish another team within the MCU in the past, with the franchise heading towards a multiverse, there is always room for more and more characters. Just because we haven’t seen the Winter Guard in the MCU’s ‘contemporary’ timeline doesn’t mean they weren’t there, lurking in the shadows.

Another option is that ‘Black Widow’ is setting up the new MCU series on Disney +, ‘Armor Wars’. The series will see War Machine (Don Cheadle) trying to stop the duplicators of Stark technology stolen in the wake of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Given the Disney + series are increasingly important to the MCU, this would be an easy way to introduce new gear to the series without having to shoehorn them into movies that are already pretty full. But as always with Marvel, never say never.

