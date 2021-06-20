Black Widow could be the highest grossing movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Because of the pandemic, Hollywood studios were forced to improvise on the fly, and this influenced the number of potential blockbusters that have not yet made it to the big screen. Some did it through streaming, we even learned of one or two cases of “success” within what can be called as such when the films were made available to the public digitally because the cinemas were closed. Others tried to release their best films of 2020 a year later, creating a hybrid of streaming with theaters once they resumed their functions and other studios decided to sell some of their films to platforms such as Netflix.

The factor that all the titles that the movie studios decided to save for later have in common is that regardless of the amount of money they manage to raise, it is going to be more than they would have obtained if they released their films a year earlier due to restrictions. As vaccines continue to reach the world and the doses given increase, cinemas have opened their doors in countries where they were still closed, while in other places the influx of audiences has increased. Thanks to this, Marvel Studios feels confident to release the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%.

Black Widow hits theaters on July 9 and promises to be an adventure that will have everyone wanting to return to the movies immediately. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbor, the first MCU Phase 4 entry to hit theaters will feature what the Avenger was up to during her time between Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, giving fans a comprehensive and shocking glimpse into the heroine’s life and the people she meets.

Now that the solo film of the character played by Johansson will be released next month, the projections have been much more positive and literally zeros have been increased to the amount it could raise since its debut on the billboard. The site Box Office Pro ensures that the film directed by Cate Shortland could have an exceptional first weekend thanks to the fact that it could take between US $ 65 million to US $ 90 million in that period of time (via Comic Book).

The aforementioned projection is in reference to the box office in the United States, but worldwide it is estimated that it could reach US $ 255 million in addition to the US $ 65 million or more that it would collect locally. The film that is currently hitting the box office is A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, which continues to add millions to the Paramount Pictures studio. The sequel carries US $ 191 million worldwide, not counting what it will achieve this weekend, and of that figure it has obtained US $ 115 million in the North American country.

John Krasinski’s film continues to be this year’s revelation thanks to its box office during the pandemic, and at the same time it is a sign that there is hope for the rest of the film studios that are looking forward to releasing their films in the coming weeks. Black widow could easily get over the first weekend of A Quiet Place Part II if the projections are met or exceeded. In fact, this would be so good for Marvel Studios that it could give his film the best weekend at the box office, something that would make it the film with the best debut since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%.

In times of pandemic, yeah Black widow $ 65 million ago is excellent news, but in other years it would be one of the studio’s more modest releases. With this figure, the film starring Scarlett Johansson it actually happens to be the third title to achieve one of the lowest grossing of the entire franchise.

