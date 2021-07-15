Black Widow continues Endgame’s worst trend: gordofobia

It could be said that the cinema has advanced morally in some respects. Studies today know that it is wrong to make ethnic jokes, misogynistic jokes and that it is wrong to make humor based on discriminating against a minority. There is one big exception to that: gordofobia. Sadly, it is still acceptable to humiliate people for their weight. Blackface is frowned upon, but I bet you have seen a movie that still uses the famous fatsuit.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

That leads us to talk about Marvel. The studio claims to be inclusive and morally correct, which Disney generally claims to be. Unfortunately they have shown on more than one occasion that this is tooth and nail. One of the demonstrations of that is the fat jokes in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In this film Thor is a victim of post-traumatic stress disorder after having failed to prevent Thanos from ending half of life in the universe. The characters never comment on the character’s health. No not at all. They are too busy making fun of your weight.

That has a very despicable reason for being. Superheroes have had a body type. They are lean or muscular, but for the most part they are not people with non-normative bodies. All that movie does is reinforce the idea that people who don’t conform to the norm should be humiliated until they do. The only silver lining in the creepiness that is Fat Thor is the fact that they haven’t slimmed him down before taking on Thanos again. That’s a common part of the cliché of fattening a character after failure. You put it on weight, use it as a comic element, and then put it in shape when it’s time to take down the bad guy in the story. It was Chris Hemsworth himself who was against that happening on the tape. Yes, that was originally going to happen.

Keep reading: Kevin Feige said Black Widow led Marvel to hire Chloé Zhao

The overweight characterization of Thor earned the studio a lot of criticism. Many viewers were not happy with Marvel making jokes about the weight of a character and less than in a movie that was to be seen by millions they made use of a fatsuit. I just want you to ask yourself this: What if a Marvel movie had blackface or yellowface? That would destroy the reputation of the studio.

All of that inevitably leads to talk about Black Widow – 87%. Anyone who has seen the film’s trailers or is familiar with David Harbor knows that the actor is fat. In fact, he was humiliated by this when he auditioned to play Blob in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38%. That’s right, they told him he was too fat to play a character that is a caricature of a fat man. Of course, the role was given to a skinny actor who was put in a fatsuit.

When it was announced that the actor was going to play Red Guardian. It was thought that perhaps Marvel had learned from his mistake. Now we know not. They selected him to make jokes at their expense. This was explained in detail by . in his article “Black Widow Continues MCU’s Worst Gag From Avengers: Endgame” (Black Widow continues the worst joke of the MCU from Avengers: Endgame).

In the movie the character has gained weight after being in jail. Of course, that is a fact that everyone else has to comment on. So that we have no doubt what those involved thought about it, they gave a pig the same name as the character. It could be argued that Melina did not know that he had gained weight, but whoever wrote the script knew what he was doing. The reality is that this only shows that Marvel thinks it is correct to point out when a person is overweight. They never point out any physical characteristics of another character. Nobody has said anything to Loki for being thin, for example.

The reality is that humiliating someone for their weight is not funny. And no, people don’t do it for health. If they really thought like that, they would humiliate too thin people, smokers, or alcoholics. People do it for jerks.

Before you go, you should read: Avengers: Endgame is criticized for making fun of overweight people through Thor