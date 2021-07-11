Black Widow breaks box office records during pandemic

After more than a year of waiting behind the scenes, Marvel Studios superhero Black Widow finally hit the big screen this weekend with her solo film, which comes many years after her fellow Avengers did the same. , and even complete trilogies. Black Widow – 87% began their passage through theaters worldwide on the right foot and, as many assumed, it is sweeping the sale of tickets despite the fact that it is also available to the public through streaming thanks to the Disney platform .

The film starring Scarlett Johansson has on its shoulders all the expectations of the studio and also of the specialists who calculated that it would be the biggest box office success since the beginning of the pandemic. This honor belonged to Fast and Furious 9 – 65% after having had a massive US premiere that gave it $ 70 million, beating A Quiet Place Part II – 93%. Black widow It debuted in its first weekend with an estimated gross of US $ 87 million thanks to the fact that it is being screened on more than 4 thousand screens in theaters in the United States (via The Wrap).

For Hollywood, the news is even better when we break this down: The movie grossed $ 39.5 million from Friday’s screenings alone, also a pandemic-era record. That puts box office business near pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis hit. And it will be the first time that the total revenues of all (or almost all) the films that are in theaters this weekend have reached more than $ 100 million.

Notably Black widow he also had a great performance at Thursday’s preview functions, where he raised a total of $ 13.2 million; another pandemic-era record for pre-release movie performances. However, this is not all good news for Marvel Studios, as the spy movie is also showing signs that it will do quite well in the international market where we do not know if the collection will be as solid as that of Fast and furious 9. The ninth installment of the franchise has so far US $ 516 million adding its domestic box office with the international one and no other film has done it like this.

Coming into the weekend, industry estimates forecast that the standalone MCU title in which Scarlett Johansson shares screen with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor could reach a height of US $ 140 million globally in its opening weekend. Although the local range remains between US $ 80 million and US $ 90 million, a projected floor of US $ 50M of the international box office is expected to be fulfilled, which could increase according to estimates by The Hollywood Reporter that indicate that until the Sunday could reach US $ 70 million or exceed it.

One factor that could have a significant impact is that in international markets such as South Korea, considered one of the most vital for the film, businesses are almost 100 percent open but government restrictions are increasing because of COVID cases -19 have recently gone up. It should also be borne in mind that this weekend is the final of the America’s Cup and the Eurocup, continental tournaments that draw a large number of spectators.

Either way, the Black Widow numbers – 87% so far is good news for the industry and for the movie experience. Of the top 5 markets to date, two will also feature the Marvel movie in their Disney Plus catalogs. Of course, there will also be a hacked version available everywhere. The current ranking as of Thursday is: South Korea with US $ 3.3 million, the United Kingdom with US $ 3.1 million, France with US $ 2.9 million, Australia with US $ 1.7 million and Italy with US $ 1.2 million.

