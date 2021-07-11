‘Black Widow’ breaks box office record

MEXICO CITY.

LThe film Black Widow broke a box office record in its pandemic US debut.

The film starring Scarlett Johansson made $ 39.5 million in the United States in the 4,160 screens in which it was screened.

In previous shows on Thursday, he even earned $ 13.2 million. It is estimated that $ 89 million will be combined by the weekend, which would place it above Fast and Furious 9, which earned 70 million in its premiere.

