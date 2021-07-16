Black Widow breaks another box office record in times of pandemic

After 2020 was a very complicated year for everyone due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has not yet ended, but thanks to vaccination the industry has managed to contain itself a bit, at least in some countries, of cinema and entertainment has had to find different ways to recover. As for the cinema, with the reopening of theaters in different countries, blockbusters have meant hope for theater owners, as these films are expected to save these companies.

In this way, after Marvel spent a year without releasing any movie, because it wanted to do it in theaters, this 2021 Black Widow was released – 87%, the first of the Cinematographic Universe tapes of the Phase 4 company, which has broken several records and has now been crowned once again by crossing the US $ 100 million mark at the US box office in a period of six days (via ComicBook.com).

Since the pandemic began, film records have been considered differently, taking into account this external factor that prevents theaters from being completely filled. However, the most recent Marvel film has surprised specialists, as it managed to surpass all the other great films that were released in these months.

Fast & Furious 9 – 65% took eight days to hit $ 100 million, while Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% achieved it within 12 days and A Quiet Place Part II – 93% took 15 days. In this way, it becomes clear that Marvel Studios once again has the unique power to save the movie industry like no one else can.

The box office of Black widow it has grown at great speed; The film earned $ 13.2 million from its theater screenings the night before Thursday and set new benchmarks in the pandemic era on opening day in several international markets, with the Scarlett Johansson starring in total, the US $ 218 million worldwide, including $ 60 million in Disney + Premier Access purchases, according to the house of Mickey Mouse.

In a press release issued by Disney, Kareem daniel, President of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, celebrated the launch of Black widow and recognized the importance of its premiere, also supported the company’s strategy of offering various distribution channels to the audience.

Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans around the world with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in today’s marketplace. Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making films in the franchise available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing options. to consumers who prefer to see it at home on Disney +.

For its part, Alan BergmanDisney Studios president of content congratulated the team behind the film and said it was worth the wait to see one of the most incredible films in the MCU.

It’s amazing to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios movie, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. It’s certainly been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the team at Marvel Studios have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era.

