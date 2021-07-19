‘Black Widow’ breaks a negative MCU record at the US box office and theaters blame Disney +

Last week started with Disney firing rockets into the air: ‘Black Widow’ was a hit in theaters around the world and also on Disney +, demonstrating, according to them, that the model of simultaneous release in theaters and streaming was viable and beneficial for the industry. The data arriving from the US box office this weekend, however, tells another story.

Scarlett Johansson’s film has the dubious honor of breaking a record in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: has suffered the largest drop in collection in its second week, 67% less and 26.3 million dollars according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is the worst data of all the productions of Disney’s UCM, a record that until now held ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ with 62%.

Theaters blame Disney +, where ‘Black Widow’ has been available since last Friday. The model of simultaneous release in theaters and streaming would be the reason, according to exhibitors, for the box office of the Marvel film has been disappointing. His calculations indicate that its premiere should have been in the range between 92 and 100 million dollars last week, and not in the 80 that it grossed.

Against these arguments it could be said that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ also had a 67% drop in its second week and is not available on any streaming platform. But in Deadline they assure that this drop is normal because the second weekend of the Vin Diesel film coincided with Independence Day on July 4, traditionally a Sunday with low numbers at the box office.

The owners of American cinemas argue that this model is not beneficial for the distributors themselves, claiming that there are people who share their passwords for streaming platforms. They also insist that this model gives wings to piracy, ensuring that ‘Black Widow’ was the most downloaded movie on Torrent last week. “Despite stating that this impromptu pandemic distribution strategy has been a success for Disney and the simultaneous release model, it shows that an exclusive theatrical release means more benefits for everyone involved in a film’s business cycle. says the National Exhibitors Association (NATO).

Warner Bros. is also testing with this simultaneous model, releasing titles such as’ Godzilla vs. Kong ‘and’ In a New York neighborhood ‘both in theaters and on HBO Max. Exhibitors call for the simultaneous release model to disappear when the pandemic passes, something that both WarnerMedia and Disney have ensured will happen.. However, there are many doubts in the industry about what the large studios will decide in the future, increasingly interested in promoting their own streaming platforms globally.

Good premiere of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’

‘Black Widow’ has had to settle for a second place in its second week, being surpassed by the premiere of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’. The film starring LeBron James has grossed $ 31.7 million, making it the best opening for a family movie in the pandemic..

In its favor, it had a good grade in the CinemaScore (A-) public opinion aggregator. Against him, he faced bad reviews and the new wave caused by the Delta variant, which has given rise to new measures in the US. the public has responded well to the proposal, and the audience of ‘Space Jam: New legends’ has been characterized by being made up of various ethnic groups and 61% under 25 years of age according to data from The Hollywood Reporter.

Outside of the US it hasn’t shone, grossing 23 million which adds up to a world total of 54.7. It opens in Spain on Friday, July 23.