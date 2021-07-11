‘Black Widow’ attracts profits in pandemic, raises at the box office 80 million dollars – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Even with the option of watching “Black Widow” at home, audiences flocked to theaters in record numbers over the weekend to see the first Marvel movie to be released in two years.

The Walt Disney Co. studio reported Sunday that the film made an estimated $ 80 million in theaters in the United States and Canada. Added to the 78 million dollars it generated internationally and the 60 million dollars of the rents in the Disney + Premier Access, “Black widow”Grossed $ 215 million on its opening weekend. The studio said it’s the best opening weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted in 2019, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a huge victory for cinema in the era of the coronavirus. On North America, the record during the pandemic was held by “F9”, from Universal, which debuted with 70 million dollars a few weeks ago. But different from “Black widow”, Which is screened in 4,100 theaters, the ninth film in the“ Fast & Furious ”series was released exclusively in theaters.

“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johanssonhas come a long way to hit theaters. It was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Disney finally decided to release it on more than one platform at the same time. “Black widow”Was released in theaters and was also available for a cost of $ 30 on the Disney + streaming service.

Although it is not something unprecedented in pandemic movie premieres, not even in Disney, which did the same with “Cruella,” it is the first Marvel film to attempt hybrid strategy. And it is, by far, the one that has raised the most to date.

Source: Excelsior