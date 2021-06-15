Black Widow and Avengers: Infinity War Easter Egg confirmed

Share

The movie Avengers: Infinity War has a hidden detail that refers to Black Widow, something very common in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The actress Scarlett Johansson has revealed that the green vest of Natasha romanoff on Avengers: Infinity War it is the same as you use Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) on Black widow. The idea was from Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios, who loves to make these small but important connections. The actress could not go into details of how her character got hold of her sister’s vest, but said the garment has become an heirloom.

“Well, it’s actually something important. It seems very superficial, but in reality it is very unique, it is something very significant. That’s totally a Kevin Feige thing. He loves all those backstory things and the things that connect the characters to each other. When we designed it then, it was really just a different look for the character, but it’s funny how Kevin’s mind works on this. It’s like an imaginer in that sense, where you think of all the little hidden things that are seemingly innocuous, but have their reason for being. It is a relic, it becomes a relic in this unexpected and fun way.

What will the movie be about?

Black widow will be set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). At that point in your life Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) She is a bit lost because the heroes of Earth have separated. But she must meet with people from her past to stop a great conspiracy worldwide as an unstoppable enemy tries to defeat her.

The movie of Black widow will premiere on July 9, 2021, while Avengers: Infinity War can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

Share