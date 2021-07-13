Black Widow and A Quiet Place Part II are proof that money matters more than streaming – Tomatazos

Black Widow – 87% has become further proof that viewers are already more willing to lock themselves in with a bunch of strangers to watch a movie on the biggest screen possible. There was some doubt that this would be the case, but the film exceeded all expectations at the box office. Marvel still has the power to attract millions of people to the movies. On the other hand, it was not only great in that market. Apparently, Disney’s hybrid strategy has been a success.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

As IndieWire has reported, Black widow managed to raise USD $ 60 million from people who paid the additional fee to be able to see it on Disney Plus. It is an impressive amount if we take into account that you have to be a subscriber of the service before you can pay what the tape costs; 329 pesos in Mexico and USD $ 29.99 in the United States. That certainly speaks wonders of the power of engaging Marvel audiences. It must be taken into account that the money generated thanks to Premier Access reaches Disney in full, in contrast to what happens in cinemas. In other words, the film has already grossed more on Disney Plus than it did in theaters.

That said, the success of the film also speaks to something very different. IndieWire just published an article titled “‘Black Widow’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Set PVOD Precedents: First, Get the Money” (Black Widow and A Quiet Place Part II set precedents in PVOD: First, get the money) , from Tom Brueggemann. The idea of ​​this text is that the studios behind Disney Plus and Paramount Plus are more interested in the constant and cold money than in promoting their respective streaming systems.

We recommend you: Black Widow surpasses Fast and Furious 9 at the Mexican box office

The reality is that if Disney hadn’t charged for that and its other releases, the platform would have attracted an unheard-of number of new subscribers. The thing is, Disney would rather make absurd amounts of money than have subscribers, it seems. It is not the only company that is taking this strategy when it comes to streaming premieres vs. premieres at PVOD (Premium Video on Demand).

The other great proof of this is A Quiet Place Part II – 93%. The film opens today Tuesday on Paramount Plus; that is, forty-five days after it was in theaters. That sounds like a very short time, but the company has an ace up its sleeve. The film will also be released on Video On Demand as a premium product in the amount of USD $ 19.99. $ 10 less than what Disney Plus charges, but still a lot. The point is that both Disney and HBO Max have waited a while before putting their exclusives on Video On Demand services. This is proof that Paramount is more interested in making the money than subscribers. It is very likely that if it could only be seen on its streaming platform, the tape would have garnered a considerable number of new subscribers. This does not appear to be the goal of the study.

Going back to Black widow, recently Kevin Feige explained why they decided to locate in that very specific time period:

When we were developing the movie, which we already knew was going to be released after Avengers: Endgame, we talked about a few possibilities and a few different ideas. It was always planned as something after Infinity Saga. There is a very specific moment in Civil where Natasha has a conversation with Tony Stark and then she leaves the scene, and then there is a very specific moment in Infinity War where she returns in Edinburgh with Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers. This movie fills the void in a way that not only shows us what she literally did during that time, but also shows us other aspects of her life that were very important in her formation and ideas about family and why she is very skeptical when it comes to family and why the Avengers became something that fulfilled the ideal of family that she had. That’s what we started talking to Scarlett and Carte Shortland and fellow producers Brad Winderbaum and Brian Chapek about what this story could be and how it could be something very personal to Natasha.

Keep reading: A Quiet Place Part II is the first film released in a pandemic that exceeds US $ 100 million