‘Black Widow’ adds 264 million at the box office. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ is approaching 600 million

The Disney / Marvel movie, ‘Black widow‘has led the international box office this weekend with a gross of $ 29.9 million in 48 markets. This represents a 55% drop compared to its premiere last weekend, losses similar to those suffered by ‘F9’ in its second weekend in the same group of markets. In total, the film adds 264 million dollars, 132 of them in the USA and the same internationally.

Another blockbuster like the Universal movie, ‘Fast & furious 9‘raised 28.6 million dollars in the international market, accumulating already 591.2 million worldwide (436.4 of them outside the USA). The film, which has grossed $ 37 million worldwide on IMAX screens, is getting figures similar to what ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ did in 2019.

For his part ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘from Warner Bros. reached 63 markets this weekend with a total gross of $ 54.7 million. The film managed to reach number one in the box office ranking in countries such as the United States (with 31.6 million) and Australia, while in other markets such as Spain it opens next weekend.

Finally ‘The Purge: Infinite‘of Universal / Blumhouse opened in 10 new markets and reached $ 12.5 million in the international market. The film is approaching $ 50 million worldwide, reaching the box office leader in Spain last Friday where it ranked as the second-largest opening for a horror film during the pandemic.