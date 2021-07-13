Black Widow, 4th best premiere in 16 months of pandemic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Well … it didn’t happen. Black widow It did not become the best premiere of the Era-Covid in Mexico. The second best? Ehm… neither. Maybe the third? Noup. We have to go to the 4th rung to find a place for the earnings he made Black widow on its 4,182 screens at the Mexico box office.

Top 5. Best debut of the Era-Covid (Mexico)

1. Fast and Furious 9$ 179.8 million pesos (Thursday-Sunday) $ 216.6 million pesos (Wednesday-Sunday) June 2021 (Universal)2. The Conjuring 3: The devil made me do it$ 118.7 million pesos (jd) $ 131.8 million pesos (md) June 2021 (Warner Bros)3. Godzilla vs Kong$ 110.0 million pesos (jd) $ 133.1 million pesos (jd) March 2021 (Warner Bros)4. Black Widow $ 93.3 million pesos (jd) July 2021 (Disney)5. Cruella$ 51.1 million pesos (jd) May 2021 (Disney)

From Thursday to Sunday, Black Widow added $ 93 million pesos (MDP) and 1.2 million viewers, and if you take only the traditional weekend (Friday-Sunday), it is $ 74 million pesos. Apparently, its collection was affected by a sum of factors, in which the possibility of seeing it on Disney + stands out, the absence of more “Avengers” in history, the change of dates that the project suffered and the date of its premiere itself, which coincided with a weekend full of soccer. To this is added a factor: Disney’s paid advertising is no longer focused on cinemas (@ Arzac23 said it on Twitter and here I will return).

How far will Black Widow go? Overall, the big blockbusters have at least tripled their pandemic startup numbers (Cruella already multiplied them by 4.5), so we can expect close to $ 300 million for Natasha Romanoff and her family entourage.

Losing the weekly lead but maintaining the annual, Fast and Furious 9 totaled $ 38.7 million this weekend on 2,142 screens. In this way, Toretto (and his family, obviously) reach the pandemic stratosphere (if such a thing exists) of $ 447 million and 6.7 million viewers. Apparently, before the end of the month it will become the first (and only) film to exceed $ 500 million in 2021.

Source: Cine Premiere