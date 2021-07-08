‘Black Widow 2’? Its director reveals it to us if we will have a sequel

Black widow opens this July 9, both in cinemas around the world, and on Disney Plus. It also represents the return of Marvel Studios to the big screen after the stoppage due to confinement and safety distance measures due to the coronavirus. It will be the second film in the House of Ideas to focus on a woman – after Captain Marvel– and the first of the fourth phase of his cinematographic universe.

It has not yet been released, although we already have our criticism, but the almost obvious question is there: will we have a sequel? It is a complicated question since the character of Black Widow is dead. We see it during Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame), which is why the movie is a prequel. It occurs between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (Avengers: Infinity War).

Still, its director, Cate shortland, has answered it in an interview with Deadline. “I think these girls still have a lot of butt to kick.” It has been perfectly clear to a very specific question from the American specialized media.

But it doesn’t mean that Scarlett Johansson is Black Widow again.

The possibility of a sequel does not mean that Scarlett Johansson go back to paper, or is it another story set in the past. In the comics – and apparently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-, Black Widow can be many people. Everything indicates that the baton will be passed to Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. Not only could the character become a new member of the Avengers, she could also be the focus of a second movie.

Scarlett Johansson has admitted in more than one interview that leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is bittersweet to him. On the one hand, she is happy with what she has achieved with the character, but it is also a good time to end that phase of her professional life.

But at Marvel nothing is forever. In fact Kevin Feige has explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he would like to continue working with Johansson “in any way possible, if we’re lucky.”

