Black Widow 2 could introduce a powerful mutant

Although the first installment has not yet been released, Marvel Studios already has plans for the film Black Widow 2.

Scarlett Johansson carries on Marvel studios What Natasha romanoff from the movie Iron man 2 (2010). Now he will have his solo delivery but he will also pass the baton to a new character such as Yelena Belova interpreted by Florence pugh. She will be the protagonist of Black widow 2, a project that will be done in the coming years and that could introduce a dangerous mutant.

Admittedly, the best thing about mutants is that once Marvel studios dare to use them, they can appear in any movie and anywhere. So first we will see the return of Yelena Belova in the series of Hawk Eye and then he will have his own movie and the villain could be Omega Red.

Who is Omega Red?

If we follow the history of the comics, Omega Red fits perfectly in a movie like Black Widow 2. Arkady Gregorivich RossovichBorn in Russia, he was a serial killer that the KGB experimented with in hopes of creating a super soldier like the Captain America. We know that the film they are about to release will feature another of Russia’s trials of having its own Captain America with Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor). So a second try might introduce Omega Red.

This character was already in the movie Deadpool 2 (2018). Since he can be seen as one of the inmates of the supervillain prison from The Ice Box. But only in the extended Blu-Ray version. On that occasion he was played by the NFL player Dakoda shepley.

We will surely know more information about Black widow 2 when the first installment is released on July 9, 2021.

