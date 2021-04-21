Black teen shot to death by Police in Columbus, Ohio, was in foster care



Protests in Columbus, Ohio, for the death at the hands of the Police of Makiyah Bryant, 16 years old.

Photo: Stephen Zenner / Getty Images

WASHINTON – A black teenager was shot to death by police in the city ​​of Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday night, shortly before the sentence of the trial for the death of George Floyd, another African American killed as a result of police violence.

According to the security forces, the teenager had threatened two other girls with a knife and when the event was known, dozens of citizens took to the streets of Columbus to protest, local media reported.

The city’s Police Division published images of the body camera of the officer involved in the events who, according to the authorities, had come to the scene after responding to a call from the emergency service in which he was informed about an attempted stabbing.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. local time, in the southeast of the city.

According to the police, the video showed the teenager attacking two other women with a knife as the officer arrived in the driveway of a house.

The officer fired several shots at the minor (up to four detonations can be heard in the recording), according to sources.

The young woman fell to the ground next to a car that had been parked in the driveway, where body camera images showed a knife on the ground.

Minor was in State custody

The dead teenager was identified as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a spokeswoman for Franklin County Children’s Services., who said in an email that the young woman had been in the care of that department, according to The New York Times.

The name of the officer involved, who authorities said was relieved of duty while the shooting is being investigated, was not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation, which local officials say is the same as every time an officer shoots someone.

The event occurred on the same day as the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He was found guilty of all the charges of which he was charged for the death by suffocation of the African American George Floyd.

The death of Floyd at the hands of Chauvin, who for more than nine minutes imprisoned the victim’s neck with his knee, went around the world in May last year and sparked a huge wave of protests in the United States.

