‘Black Swan’ author criticizes Bitcoin, calls it a ‘hack’ and Ponzi scheme

In a CNBC Squawk Box interview, Nassim Taleb, author of “Black Swan,” spoke about his views on Bitcoin and how to hedge risk in today’s turbulent market.

He was asked about crypto assets, with a particular focus on Bitcoin, given that a growing number of investors have been restructuring their portfolios with the new asset class.

Taleb criticized Bitcoin, describing it as a gimmick, which is too volatile to be an effective currency and not a safe hedge against inflation.

Taleb said: “There is basically no connection between inflation and bitcoin. None. I mean, you can have hyperinflation and bitcoin reaching zero. There is no link between them. “

He sees that Bitcoin has characteristics of the Ponzi scheme. He said that Bitcoin is “a beautifully configured crypto system that is well made, but there is absolutely no reason why it should be tied to anything inexpensive.”

Taleb once had favorable views towards the leading cryptocurrency. But he told CNBC that he initially misled him because he thought that Bitcoin could be used as a currency. But when he saw that the price of cryptocurrency is very volatile and investors are using crypto as a vehicle for speculation, he started selling his Bitcoin and started calling it a failed currency.

Taleb advises investors who want to hedge against inflation to buy some land and invest in it. He said investors who are concerned about inflation would be better off buying a property than investing in Bitcoin. He said: “If you want to protect yourself against inflation, buy a piece of land. Grow, I don’t know, olives. You will have olive oil. If the price collapses, you will have something. “

Bitcoin versus real estate

Taleb has joined the growing list of Bitcoin critics. In February, the former risk analyst and options trader announced that he was in the process of ditching his Bitcoin. He views Bitcoin as a failure due to what he says that the crypto asset does not store value. He said that Bitcoin has failed as a hedge against central bank policies.

Taleb shares the same sentiment with Barbara Corcoran, the Shark Tank star, who shared her views on crypto a few days ago. Corcoran recently said that real estate is the best way for investors to get rich, not cryptocurrencies.

Corcoran stated that he likes “tried and true” methods of making money and says that investing in real estate is the best way to get wealth.

Image Source: Shutterstock