Black Sheep, Brie Larson’s song on Scott Pilgrim, is a bestseller after ten years – Tomatazos

Everyone remembers Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82% of your dreams, a film directed by Edgar Wright and released in 2010 that resulted in a complete box office failure. To tell the truth, time has treated her much better and in the middle of 2021 she has more followers than a decade ago, the recent Billboard exclusive proves it. According to the magazine, “Black Sheep”, a cover performed by Brie Larson in the film, has become a bestseller in recent days. The above shows that the late recognition of a film can bring new satisfactions to those involved.

Do not miss: Parasites’ Park Seo Joon May Join The Marvels Cast

The film presents the story of Scott, a twenty-something who lives in a version of the city of Toronto with magical qualities. Unemployed and with few studies, he tries to succeed with his band Sex Bob-omb, made up of his best friends. He has a girlfriend but has not recovered from being dumped by his ex-girlfriend, Envy Adams, who currently has a successful rock band. When Scott falls in love with Ramona Flowers, a new girl in town, he will have to fight her seven evil ex-boyfriends to be with her.

With a budget of US $ 60 million, Scott pilgrim it only grossed $ 47 million globally, even with a multi-actor cast who are now superstars. Though unseen in her time, more recent generations have inevitably been drawn in by her youthful charm packed with parties, gigs and lots of humor. Brie larson noted for her portrayal of Envy Adams, Scott’s ex-boyfriend and lead singer of The Clash at Demonhead; during a moment of the film all the characters get together for a concert by the band and she performs “Black Sheep”, leaving all her fans delighted. The theme is an original composition by the Canadian band, Metric.

We invite you to read: Netflix is ​​developing a movie with Amber Heard and Brie Larson

Now, “Black Sheep” by Brie larson It has positioned itself very well on the most prestigious charts of the music scene, climbing to number 34 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and debuting on the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts of the same magazine on the spot. 7. The report indicates that it has sold more than 2,000 copies and has been listened to at least a million times. It is worth mentioning that this is the second time that a song by Larson reaches Billboard, the first time in 2005 with his song “She Said” on Hot Singles Sales. At first he wanted to have a musical career, however, he ended up choosing acting.

Last year, in one of his YouTube videos, Brie larson revealed that the inspiration for Envy Adams’ seductive tone of voice came from a red carpet at the AVN Awards, also known as the Oscars of porn.

All there was was a description it said, a husky voice that was not Ramona. He didn’t even know who Ramona was. This is the truth and it really was insane. So I stayed up too late switching channels [de la televisión, y me topé con los Adult Video Awards y estaba mirando la alfombra roja y estaba viendo a estas mujeres con esta confianza… y pensé, eso es todo. Eso es lo que voy a hacer.

A mediados del año pasado, y en vista de la buena recepción que había estado teniendo Scott Pilgrim en tiempos recientes, tuvo lugar una reunión vía Zoom del elenco de la película. La sesión fue utilizada para compartir anécdotas sobre la película y repetir los diálogos más famosos de la misma.

También puede interesarte: The Sandman: Neil Gaiman arremete contra racistas que critican el elenco diverso de la serie de Netflix