Gaming phones are a newer market today. They have good features for a reasonable price, although in some ways they are no match for a premium range. But the different manufacturers of smartphones are making changes in their strategies such as the fact of making a standard version and a vitamin that was previously in the highest classes. Today it’s time to know the arrival date of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro.

We’ll know when the Black Shark 3 Pro arrives

Xiaomi is one of the firms that has the most pull in the current smartphone market and, although you may not know it, there are brands that belong to its ecosystem. Redmi is one of them, although it already operates on its own, but if you see a Pocophone or a Black Shark you know that they are from the same Chinese company. In fact, these last two brands are proof that the firm can put devices with great power on the table.

There are many new features that the firm still has in its hands, but one of which is about to arrive is the Black Shark 3 Pro. The Chinese terminal will reach the Spanish market in its standard version from May 18 and it will do so in several versions of which will only have internal space and RAM as differences (8GB of RAM and 128GB of capacity for 599 euros or 12GB of RAM and 256GB to 729 euros). In the chaos of the Pro version we will have to wait until June and it will only have a unique configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB capacity for 899 euros.

The characteristics of the terminal

We have already given you the data of the Black Shark 3 in terms of capabilities. Account so not only will you have the latest to move all kinds of graphics, you will also have it to have 5G integrated as standard. But what stands out about the device is not its impressive 90Hz AMOLED screen in Full HD + resolution, but it stands out for having a pair of triggers on one side of the terminal.