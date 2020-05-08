After presenting its third generation of gaming mobiles, the parallel brand to Xiaomi brings this launch to Europe with the official announcement of the launch date and price of the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. On this occasion, one of the main terminals gaming stands out from the unique model, arriving in two flavors of different sizes.

Price of the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro in Spain

The prices announced by Black Shark for its launch in Europe, in which Spain is included, correspond as indicated below. Not all price variants arrive, but only the following:

Black Shark 3, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 599 euros

Black Shark 3, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 729 euros

Black Shark 3 Pro, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 899 euros

As usual, the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro price It is somewhat higher than what we see in the direct conversion of terminals directly from China. This effect is accentuated this year by the presence of the Snapdragon 865 and its added support for 5G. It is something that has especially impacted historically cheap terminals with Android, such as OnePlus or Xiaomi.

The terminals and their accessories will be available through the official Black Shark store in Europe from this same May 8, as well as on the Gearbest website. Additionally, in Spain they will be available on AliExpress and Amazon, at these same prices.

Its full specifications can be directly compared in the following table.

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 3 Pro

screen

6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 90 Hz

7.1 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 90 Hz

Size

77 x 169 mm

83 x 178 mm

Thickness

10.4 mm

10.1 mm

Weight

222 grams

253 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

RAM

8.12 LPDDR5

8.12 LPDDR5

Memory

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0, without microSD

256 GB UFS 3.0, without microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.8, wide angle 13 MP f / 2.3 and depth 5 MP

64 MP f / 1.8, wide angle 13 MP f / 2.3 and depth 5 MP

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.2

20 MP f / 2.2

Drums

4,720 mAh, fast charge 65W

5,000 mAh, fast charge 65W

Resistance

–

–

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Launching

May 8, 2020

May 8, 2020

Official price

599, 729 euros

899 euros

