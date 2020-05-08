After presenting its third generation of gaming mobiles, the parallel brand to Xiaomi brings this launch to Europe with the official announcement of the launch date and price of the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. On this occasion, one of the main terminals gaming stands out from the unique model, arriving in two flavors of different sizes.
Price of the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro in Spain
The prices announced by Black Shark for its launch in Europe, in which Spain is included, correspond as indicated below. Not all price variants arrive, but only the following:
Black Shark 3, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 599 euros
Black Shark 3, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 729 euros
Black Shark 3 Pro, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 899 euros
As usual, the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro price It is somewhat higher than what we see in the direct conversion of terminals directly from China. This effect is accentuated this year by the presence of the Snapdragon 865 and its added support for 5G. It is something that has especially impacted historically cheap terminals with Android, such as OnePlus or Xiaomi.
The terminals and their accessories will be available through the official Black Shark store in Europe from this same May 8, as well as on the Gearbest website. Additionally, in Spain they will be available on AliExpress and Amazon, at these same prices.
Its full specifications can be directly compared in the following table.
Black Shark 3
Black Shark 3 Pro
screen
6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 90 Hz
7.1 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 90 Hz
Size
77 x 169 mm
83 x 178 mm
Thickness
10.4 mm
10.1 mm
Weight
222 grams
253 grams
Processor
Snapdragon 865, 7nm
Snapdragon 865, 7nm
RAM
8.12 LPDDR5
8.12 LPDDR5
Memory
128, 256 GB UFS 3.0, without microSD
256 GB UFS 3.0, without microSD
Main camera
64 MP f / 1.8, wide angle 13 MP f / 2.3 and depth 5 MP
64 MP f / 1.8, wide angle 13 MP f / 2.3 and depth 5 MP
Frontal camera
20 MP f / 2.2
20 MP f / 2.2
Drums
4,720 mAh, fast charge 65W
5,000 mAh, fast charge 65W
Resistance
–
–
Biometrics
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Fingerprint sensor under display, optical
Connectivity
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou
5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou
System
Android 10
Android 10
Launching
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
Official price
599, 729 euros
899 euros
