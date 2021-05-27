Black Paradox. The terror of knowing what is on the “other side”

With the new flexibook editions of Junji Ito’s work we remember one of his best known works, Black Paradox. Horror and terrible revelations from the hand of the master of Japanese terror. Junji Ito.

Doppelgangers, robots impersonating humans, human monsters, the futility of life, deception, all of Junji Ito’s obsessions presented in a single work. But above all, a study on greed and human selfishness. Black Paradox shows us a possibility to answer the question of the questions, but what will they do with it?

Four people meet clandestinely to carry out a suicide pact. Alone they do not dare, but together they will go to the end. Each with a secret, the result of their adventure will end up creating a greater mystery, a source of wealth, a source of power, a door to another place, the secret of the afterlife, or hell. But if dying together was your idea, living together may not be so easy when ambitions, egos, and lies exist.

Marceau, Borochi, Pitan and Taburo are the protagonists of this story that collects many of Junji Ito’s obsessions, the existence of beings just like us, who want to take our place, technological advance as a threat to humanity, beauty, the love, seen as selfish and superficial feelings, and, above all, loneliness, not having a place in the world. All this can be seen in this unitary work, but it does not dominate, they are the reasons for everything to move, it is the gasoline that makes the engine of this machine work, which deals with another of the most powerful themes of Ito, humanity and its reaction to an unknown power.

Ito is undoubtedly the great figure of current Japanese terror, and that is saying a lot when we talk about a country that has given and continues to produce great authors in this field. But his terror is much more than horrible beings, that there are, not blood and extravagant deaths, that there are, but the bad feeling it leaves, the bad body, the bad “roll.” Junji Ito explores paths that are alien to us, original, but seeks the horror of humanity. The most powerful feelings of the human being are also his greatest fear. Love leads us to do horrors, greed forces us to behave in the lowest way. Ito knows what weakens us, and they are not horrifying monsters, if our interior, what we are, and how we act in the face of these horrors, or these extreme and unreal situations.

Ito’s stroke is clear and defined, he tells everything with surgical precision, there is nothing more or less. It shows the horror in brutal images, and shows us the terror of the human being in simple and obsessive vignettes and sequences with gestures, faces, which are the mirror of the soul. His page compositions tend to have more vignettes than most mangakas, and he does not use them only for details and gestures, there are close-ups and important actions in those little boxes, causing misalignments in the reading, and changing the rhythm, producing discomfort in the reader. In these small details is the genius of his drawing, which is not the best, but it transmits everything Ito wants.

Black Paradox is one of the best manga to start in the strange and peculiar world of Junji Ito, it has many of its strengths, but in less quantity, so that the density of the work is less than in others such as Uzumaki or Gyo.

Dare to give this terror a chance, different, strange, that rather than scare, leaves a bad body. Dare Junji Ito, and prepare to suffer with the great imagination of this former dentist, with a strange and twisted mind, and his work.

Black paradox

URL: Milcomics

Author : JUNJI ITO

ISBN: 978-84-16840-64-9

Number of pages : 248

Description : After meeting through a website, four people decide to go on a journey to achieve a common goal: to end their lives. Strange case of collective suicide that the master of terror Junji Ito —Gyo, Uzumaki— turns into a supernatural thriller with which he reformulates the myth of the doppelgänger.

JOTA (JC Royo)

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)